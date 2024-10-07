Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar avoids talking about Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar; know why

    Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, Namrata Shirodkar's sister, is taking part in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18. In an interview, Shilpa ‘refused to talk about her sister Namrata and her Telugu superstar brother-in-law Mahesh Babu.’

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    Shilpa Shirodkar, a famous 1990s celebrity and Namrata Shirodkar's older sister is taking part in Bigg Boss 18 this year. The actress appeared in several films, including Kishen Kanhaiya, Khuda Gawah, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Return of the Jewel Thief. However, following her marriage, she left the industry and the nation. Shilpa is currently utilising Bigg Boss 18 to make a return in the film industry. While she is ready to discuss her comeback, she is not ready to get involved in her sister's life.

    According to India Today, Shilpa refused to discuss her sister Namrata Shirodkar and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu.' She is convinced that she will have nothing to conceal on the show. “I have no secrets, so I wouldn’t need to be cautious or image-conscious. I will be myself and play the game wholeheartedly,” she told the publication.

    It's worth mentioning that Namrata and Mahesh Babu have yet to remark on her Bigg Boss 18 participation.

    Shilpa noted in the same conversation that she had no edge over Salman, despite working in the 1990s when he was also on the rise. "He's simply a coworker to me. I have no unique link with him, nor do I consider him a friend. But, yeah, I'm trying to get to know him better. I have seen every season and believe he is an excellent host. He is very fair, and I am looking forward to embarking on this new adventure with him," she stated.

    Bigg Boss 18 has an unusually diverse group of candidates this year. Shilpa will compete for the trophy against Nyrra Banerji, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Shehzada Dhami, Gunratna, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Chahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, Hema Sharma aka Viral Bhabhi, Tajinder Bagga, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Karanveer Mehra, and Muskan Bamnne.

    The show will be broadcast on Colours and streamed on JioCinema.

