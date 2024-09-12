Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer to release on THIS date -WATCH

The trailer for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is out, showcasing the first-time pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in Raaj Shaandilyaa's comedic film. Set in the 1990s, the film revolves around a stolen intimate video, leading to a whirlwind of chaos

The much-anticipated trailer for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has finally been released, marking the first on-screen collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film has already generated significant buzz among fans.

The trailer transports viewers back to the 1990s, showcasing a comedic twist with a promise of being "97% parivarik" (family-oriented) and "3% maha parivarik" (highly family-oriented). The plot centers around a CD containing an intimate video of a couple that inadvertently triggers a series of chaotic events in a small town. The storyline follows Vicky and Vidya as they navigate the turmoil following the theft of their personal video.

In an interview, Sachin, the film's music composer, shared his thoughts on the soundtrack. He expressed nostalgia for the 1990s music era, noting that he grew up during that decade and was deeply influenced by its melodies. Sachin revealed that one of the film's songs is performed by the renowned Adnan Sami. While specific details about the track remain under wraps, Sachin conveyed his excitement about working with Sami, reflecting on the artist's impactful contributions to music.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and is scheduled for release on October 11. The high anticipation for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is partly due to Rajkummar Rao’s recent success in Stree 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk, also adds to the film's appeal.

