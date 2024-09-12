Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer to release on THIS date -WATCH

    The trailer for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is out, showcasing the first-time pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in Raaj Shaandilyaa's comedic film. Set in the 1990s, the film revolves around a stolen intimate video, leading to a whirlwind of chaos

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer to release on THIS date -WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 2:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    The much-anticipated trailer for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has finally been released, marking the first on-screen collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film has already generated significant buzz among fans.

    The trailer transports viewers back to the 1990s, showcasing a comedic twist with a promise of being "97% parivarik" (family-oriented) and "3% maha parivarik" (highly family-oriented). The plot centers around a CD containing an intimate video of a couple that inadvertently triggers a series of chaotic events in a small town. The storyline follows Vicky and Vidya as they navigate the turmoil following the theft of their personal video.

    In an interview, Sachin, the film's music composer, shared his thoughts on the soundtrack. He expressed nostalgia for the 1990s music era, noting that he grew up during that decade and was deeply influenced by its melodies. Sachin revealed that one of the film's songs is performed by the renowned Adnan Sami. While specific details about the track remain under wraps, Sachin conveyed his excitement about working with Sami, reflecting on the artist's impactful contributions to music.

    ALSO READ: Kajol saved Shah Rukh Khan from falling off a waterfall? Here's what happened during 'Dilwale' song shoot

    The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and is scheduled for release on October 11. The high anticipation for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is partly due to Rajkummar Rao’s recent success in Stree 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk, also adds to the film's appeal.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai from London; Here's what we know about her upcoming projects ATG

    Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai from London; Here's what we know about her upcoming projects

    Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati India Tour tickets all sold out within few minutes; many fans disheartened RBA

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour’s tickets all SOLD OUT within few minutes; many fans disheartened

    Who is Jon Bon Jovi? American singer who heroically saved woman from suicide attempts on bridge (WATCH) NTI

    Who is Jon Bon Jovi? American singer who heroically saved woman from suicide attempt on bridge (WATCH)

    Kajol saved Shah Rukh Khan from falling off a waterfall? Here's what happened during 'Dilwale' song shoot ATG

    Kajol saved Shah Rukh Khan from falling off a waterfall? Here's what happened during 'Dilwale' song shoot

    The work culture was....', Viraj Ghelani calls cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' 'the worst experience' ATG

    'The work culture was....', Viraj Ghelani calls cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' 'the worst experience'

    Recent Stories

    Veteran CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness gcw

    BREAKING: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes RKK

    Samantha to Tamannaah: 7 Indian actresses who aced BOLD OTT scenes

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases RKK

    7 ways orange juice can help you fight diseases

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools vkp

    Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath launches expansion of over 2000 Atal residential schools

    sports PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH) scr

    PM Modi hosts Indian Paralympic heroes at his residence (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon