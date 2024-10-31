Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra alleges Vivian Dsena contacted him before show start

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra accused Vivian Dsena of contacting him before the show, sparking tension and rivalry between them.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, contestants Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra faced off in a gripping Bahubali-themed task that put their competitive spirits to the test. The challenge featured Shilpa Shirodkar as the queen, with Vivian and Karan Veer competing as princes and Chum Darang as the princess, while Rajat assisted the queen.

Tension escalated before the task began when Karan Veer revealed a shocking detail about his relationship with Vivian. He disclosed that Vivian had contacted him ten days before the show, raising questions about Vivian’s intentions. Karan Veer remarked, “I’ve been trying to get a date with Vivian for a while; he’s been really busy,” to which Vivian retorted, “I have other things to do besides just working out.”

As the competition unfolded, Karan Veer expressed his frustrations regarding Vivian's behavior during past football matches, highlighting a pattern that he found troubling. He also referred to a fallout involving Chahat, claiming that Vivian’s decisions had let him down, deepening his sense of betrayal, especially given their similar experiences in relationships.

In response, Vivian clarified that his phone call had been genuine, intended to congratulate Karan on his success in 'Khatron.' He emphasized their shared history, including football matches and trips abroad, while accusing Karan Veer of distorting the truth for his narrative.

The rivalry between the two has evolved into a fierce battle of egos, with both contestants determined to assert their dominance in the house. As the competition heats up, fans are left wondering how their dynamic will unfold in the coming episodes, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 18.

