Pushpa 2 new poster out: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Diwali gift for all

The makers of Pushpa 2, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, have revealed a new poster in honour of Diwali. The film will be released on December 5, 2024. 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 5:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and following the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', is unquestionably one of the year's most anticipated films. So far, the creators have captivated the public by releasing interesting posters and enticing tunes. Now, on Diwali, the makers have finally presented fans with a new Pushpa 2 poster, revealing the much-anticipated first glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna's character Srivalli. Allu Arjun, who plays her spouse Pushpa Raj in the film, also appears on the new poster.

On Thursday morning, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to share the new poster for Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the poster, Rashmika Mandanna stars as Srivalli, wearing a green saree and looking at Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj. They can be seen looking intensely at each other in the poster, and their explosive connection is undeniable!  

“Pushpa Raj & Srivalli wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024 #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th," wrote the actress while sharing the new poster.

In the poster, Rashmika is seen wearing a dark green silk saree, and her hair wrapped in a towel, as she cooks in the kitchen. Allu Arjun rocks an embroidered beige and maroon shirt. ‘Happy Diwali’ is written on the new poster. As soon as the actors unveiled the poster, fans expressed their excitement for the film. Many social media users commented that it was the ‘perfect’ gift on Diwali!

So far, the creators of Pushpa 2: The Rule have revealed two songs from the film: Pushpa (the title tune) and Soodaana. Apart from Rashmika and Allu Arjun, this film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari.

While the picture was originally scheduled to be released on December 6, the creators moved the release date by one day. The film will now be released in cinemas on December 5th, 2024. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor may appear in Pushpa 2, dancing alongside Arjun in one of the film's songs.

