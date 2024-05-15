Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Indian 2': Kamal Haasan, Shankar's film to release on THIS date

    Director Shankar has been working on the post-production of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' for a long time. According to sources, the film is expected to be released on July 12.

    Indian 2: Kamal Haasan, Shankar's film to release on THIS date RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

    Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Shankar's long-awaited film 'Indian 2' is expected to open in cinemas in different languages on July 12. An formal statement on the revised release date is likely in the coming days. As verified by Kamal Haasan, the post-production work on 'Indian 2' is moving quickly. Director Shankar has alternated between 'Indian 2' and 'Game Changer' for the past three months.

    There is talk in the trade circles about 'Indian 2' being out in July. According to producers and distributors, the creators have decided on July 12 as the release date.

    Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's 10th marksheet LEAKED? Check his scores here

    Earlier this year, Kamal Haasan talked with The Hindu about 'Indian 2' and 'Indian 3'.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

    He stated, "I cannot make up for lost time. Furthermore, we cannot increase manufacturing speed since quantity is irrelevant to quality. We accomplished 'Indian 2' and 'Indian 3'. The post-production of 'Indian 2' is now underway. We'll start working on 'Indian 3' post-production after we finish it."

    'Indian 2' has encountered several difficulties in recent years. A crane accident on the film site killed four persons and halted production. In addition, director Shankar and Lyca Productions disagreed over money concerns. After numerous rounds of discussions, the difficulties were resolved.

    Also Read: From Pitch to Palate: Explore the culinary adventures of Indian cricketers

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

    The shooting of 'Indian 2' and 'Indian 3' has now been completed. Shankar directed the film, and he and B Jeyamohan wrote the screenplay together. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Samuthirakani in prominent parts.

    The film, produced jointly by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Ravi Varman, and editing by Sreekar Prasad. 

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 5:43 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion first poster: Kartik Aaryan's jaw-dropping body transformation leaves netizens amazed RKK

    Chandu Champion first poster: Kartik Aaryan's jaw-dropping body transformation leaves netizens amazed

    Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on ATG

    'Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH] ATG

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH]

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2 point 75 crore cheating case anr

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2.75 crore fraud case

    What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal' RBA

    What is Ashley Madison? Where to watch THIS popular documentary 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'

    Recent Stories

    Google I/O 2024: Android 15 Beta to be launched soon, here are top 10 expected features gcw

    Google I/O 2024: Android 15 Beta to be launched soon, here are top 10 expected features

    Modi has made India strong on international stage Foreign tourist lauding PM in Varanasi goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Modi has made India strong on international stage': Foreign tourist lauding PM in Varanasi goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Five-year-old infected with Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Malappuram; Know about brain infection anr

    Kerala: Five-year-old girl infected with Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Malappuram; Know about brain infection

    Cricket Shockwaves: Jawan in Sachin Tendulkar's security allegedly commits suicide osf

    Shockwaves: Jawan in Sachin Tendulkar's security allegedly commits suicide

    Waibhav remains alive in our hearts': Family mourns ex-Indian Army officer's death in Gaza (WATCH) AJR

    'Waibhav remains alive in our hearts': Family mourns ex-Indian Army officer's death in Gaza (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon