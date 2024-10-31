CM Yogi launches 74 development projects in Vantangiya village worth Rs 185 crore

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government now guarantees security, respect, development, and prosperity for all citizens without any discrimination. He asserted that true prosperity can only flourish in a safe environment and that a vision for a brighter future can only be realized under such conditions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Deepawali with the residents of Vantangiya village, Jungle Tinkonia Number Three, sharing in the festive spirit with the forest-dwelling community.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasized social unity and delivered a strong message against those who attempt to divide society along the lines of caste, region, and language.

“Some divide in the name of caste, others in the name of region or language, causing chaos. These divisive elements carry the DNA of Ravana and Duryodhan, acting in the same destructive ways Ravana did in Treta Yug.”

CM Yogi visited Vantangiya village on Thursday morning, inaugurating 74 development projects worth Rs 185 crore for various gram panchayats across the district.

In his Deepawali message, CM Yogi urged everyone to remain vigilant and united against divisive forces, warning of the potential return to disorder if such elements were allowed influence. “If we allow ourselves to be misled by these forces, they will bring back hooliganism, anarchy, and riots. They’ll sow chaos, sending Tadka one way, Khar Dushan another,” he cautioned.

He further remarked on the destructive tendencies of such elements, stating, “They pose threats to the safety of daughters and sisters, occupy land belonging to the poor, kidnap businessmen, shoot innocent passersby, and instigate riots just before festivals. This was their pattern before 2017.”

The Chief Minister remarked that such elements now recognize that those who breach the peace will face dire consequences, stating, “Now, if someone takes the law into their own hands, they know it will lead to 'Ram naam satya.' If anyone dares to dishonor a sister or daughter, they understand that their path will lead to the same fate as Duryodhan and Dushashana. Similarly, those who attempt to disrupt festivals by instigating riots are also aware of the repercussions.”

Reflecting emotionally on the grand and divine Deepotsav celebrated in Ayodhya, CM Yogi recalled that when Lord Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years, following the defeat of the demon king, Deepawali was joyously celebrated. He noted that each Deepotsav signifies the establishment of Ramrajya.

“Ramrajya is a place where everyone benefits from government schemes without discrimination,” he explained. “There is no division based on caste, language, region, or social status. This has been the continuous endeavor of the BJP government for the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He further stated that under PM Modi's leadership, citizens are reaping the benefits of various schemes, including ration distribution, housing, Ayushman Bharat, and LPG access, all without any form of discrimination. “This is what Ramrajya embodies—a guarantee of development, security, and employment for all.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that the vision of Ramrajya—a just and prosperous society—remained incomplete for 500 years, as Ram Lalla had not yet been enshrined in his rightful temple in Ayodhya. He remarked that, for centuries, the true essence of Lord Ram was absent from the city known by his name.

“After a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram Lalla has now been enshrined in his grand and divine temple, making this year extraordinary, filled with wonder and significance that will captivate the world,” he expressed. “This is a time of immense transformation for us all.”

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both central and state governments are turning the vision of development and heritage preservation into reality. The completion of Lord Ram’s grand temple stands as the culmination of this shared commitment to preserving heritage while advancing development.

Yogi Adityanath further emphasized the inseparable bond between Sanatan Dharma and India, saying, “If Sanatan Dharma thrives, India thrives, and when India is strong, Sanatan Dharma will be strong. Weakness in either means weakness in both.”

He further warned that when external adversaries fail in their attempts, they seek to divide the nation internally by spreading misinformation and using divisive language.” He referenced Hanuman Ji’s legendary burning of Lanka as an analogy, encouraging, “Embrace the strength of Bajrang Bali in confronting these challenges.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath encouraged people to adopt the spirit of Lord Hanuman in standing up to anarchist and divisive forces. He remarked, “Only a true devotee of Lord Ram can be a genuine patriot, as a patriot speaks to adversaries in their own language. Anyone who stands against our country is our adversary; they can never be our ally.”

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of integrating the Vantangiya community into mainstream society, emphasizing that such inclusion would help prevent anti-social and anti-national elements from exploiting them. Reflecting on his personal involvement in the Vantangiya movement, he highlighted the transformative changes in the community over the past seven years.

"Seven years ago, this Vantangiya village didn’t have a single concrete home. Today, there isn’t a single hut,” he noted. He detailed that 770 concrete homes have been built, over 800 ration cards issued, and around 4,000 people now benefit from the Ayushman Bharat health scheme. Additionally, 113 villagers receive old-age pensions, 66 receive destitute pensions, 25 receive divyang pensions, and 12 young girls have benefited from the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. Each home has access to a toilet, and the village now has primary and pre-secondary schools.

Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), 38 women’s groups have been established, and 882 residents have received MGNREGA job cards. Declaring Vantangiya villages as revenue villages, the Chief Minister said, is a step toward bringing prosperity to the community.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Dr. Sanjay Nishad, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh and Pipraich MLA Mahendrapal Singh, Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey, Gorakhpur Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, BJP regional president and MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, Sahjanwa MLA Pradeep Shukla, Khajni MLA Shriram Chauhan, Chillupar MLA Rajesh Tripathi, Chaurichaura MLA Sarwan Nishad, BJP district president Yudhishthir Singh, metropolitan president Rajesh Gupta, Chargawan Block Pramukh Vandana Singh, Ranvijay Singh Munna, Kalibari Mahant Ravindradas, Vantangiya Mukhiya Ramganesh etc. were prominently present.

At the Deepotsav and inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed an array of benefits to recipients of key government schemes. He presented smartphones to beneficiaries of the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, handed over symbolic keys and certificates to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, provided Ayushman Cards to those enrolled in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and awarded a symbolic cheque of Rs 450 lakh to beneficiaries of the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Alongside these initiatives, the Chief Minister also extended Diwali gifts to all beneficiaries.

During the Vantangiya Deepotsav celebration in Jungle Tikonia Number Three, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a Diwali gift of development projects worth Rs 185 crore to 74 gram panchayats across the district. He inaugurated drinking water projects provided by the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) in 42 villages, including Jungle Tikonia Number Three, with an investment of Rs 150.35 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated development initiatives in 32 gram panchayats, funded with a performance grant of Rs 34.66 crore, further advancing infrastructure and facilities for the region.

Following the stage program in Jungle Tikonia Number Three, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took time to support and encourage beneficiaries of various government departments, including Forest, Agriculture, Horticulture, Women Welfare, Divyangjan Empowerment, Basic Education, Animal Husbandry, Health, ODOP, and National Rural Livelihood.

After visiting the stalls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embarked on a tour of the village. His first stop was the home of Ram Ganesh, the head of the Vantangiya community, where he inaugurated the Deepotsav celebrations for the entire village by lighting a lamp amidst a beautifully crafted rangoli outside the house. Strolling through the village, he warmly greeted residents, engaging in lighthearted conversations and accepting their greetings.

He also shared playful moments with several children, bringing smiles to their faces. During his walk, the Chief Minister visited the students of Hindu Vidyapeeth in the village, where he distributed sweets and gifts, adding joy to the festive occasion.

