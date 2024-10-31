19-year-old Indian 'baked to death' in Canada Walmart oven — What we know so far?

On October 19, Halifax Regional Police were called to the store around 9:30 pm after Kaur's body was found. The store has remained closed since, and authorities have issued a stop-work order specifically for the bakery section and certain equipment pending further investigation.

In a tragic incident, 19-year-old Indian teenager Gursimran Kaur was found dead inside a walk-in oven at a Walmart in Halifax, Canada, where she worked in the bakery department alongside her mother. The case, which unfolded earlier this month, has sparked widespread concern, with some members of the Sikh community in Canada rallying support for the family through an online fundraiser.

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old Indian teenager was found dead in a walk-in oven while at work at the Walmart in Halifax, Canada where she worked in the bakery department together with her mother. The case, which took place earlier this month, has sparked concern, with some members of the Sikh community in Canada rallying support for the family through an online fundraiser.

Diwali 2024: White House plays 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' during celebrations, viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

On October 19, Halifax Regional Police were called to the store around 9:30 pm after Kaur's body was found. The store has remained closed since, and authorities have issued a stop-work order specifically for the bakery section and certain equipment pending further investigation.

Describing the situation as a "complex" case, Halifax Regional Police said, "The investigation has not yet reached a point where the cause and manner of death have been confirmed." Halifax Police Constable Martin Cromwell also said his department is working closely with other agencies.

It is reportedly said that Kaur's mother became alarmed after repeated attempts to reach her daughter were unsuccessful. Colleagues initially reassured her that Kaur might be occupied with other tasks, but upon noticing a suspicious "leakage" near the oven, she opened the appliance, only to find her daughter inside.

The incident has led to growing speculation of foul play. Some employees noted that the oven Kaur used could only be locked from the outside and required considerable force to open.

51-year-old Brazilian woman leaves husband, travels to India to marry 30-year-old Gujarat man

In a TikTok video, Chris Breezie, Kaur's co-worker said, "There is no way possible somebody could lock themselves in there." Breezie also highlighted that while there is an emergency latch inside the oven, staff are typically not required to physically enter it.

Latest Videos