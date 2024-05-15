Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2024: All eyes on Urvashi Rautela as she walks the red carpet in stunning pink gown

    First Published May 15, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

    On Wednesday, Urvashi Rautela watched the red carpet of the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival.

    article_image1

    The actress took to social media to share a photo and video of herself, along with the Cannes Film Festival geotag.

    article_image2

    Urvashi Rautela aforementioned post was based on a look she wore off the red carpet in which she looked gorgeous. 

    article_image3

    Urvashi Rautela, who has previously attended the Cannes Film Festival in largely ruffled ensembles, remained true to her signature style. 

    article_image4

    More ruffles in pink were her choice from the red carpet and Khaled and Marwan designed the garment. 

    article_image5

    Urvashi captioned the image, "Festival de Cannes 2024 opening ceremony with my ultimate favorite Meryl Streep."

    article_image6

    Last year, Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet several times at the film festival. She first appeared on the red carpet at the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian 2: Kamal Haasan, Shankar's film to release on THIS date RBA

    'Indian 2': Kamal Haasan, Shankar's film to release on THIS date

    Chandu Champion first poster: Kartik Aaryan's jaw-dropping body transformation leaves netizens amazed RKK

    Chandu Champion first poster: Kartik Aaryan's jaw-dropping body transformation leaves netizens amazed

    Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on ATG

    'Sabko Hasane Wali Aaj...', Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh opens up on her 'serious' heart problem; Read on

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH] ATG

    Ed Sheeran sings song about barfi, paneer pakoda; gets hired by Sunil Grover for a show in Rajasthan [WATCH]

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2 point 75 crore cheating case anr

    Malayalam film producer Johny Sagariga arrested in Rs 2.75 crore fraud case

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma opens up on special bond with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting osf

    IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma opens up on special bond with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

    Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam arrested by ED in money laundering case gcw

    Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam arrested by ED in money laundering case

    Thank PM Modi, Amit Shah Recipients of citizenship certificate under CAA cherish new lease of life (WATCH) snt

    'Thank PM Modi, Amit Shah': Recipients of citizenship certificate under CAA cherish new lease of life (WATCH)

    India recorded 14% of global heatwave deaths over past 30 years, reveals alarming study gcw

    India recorded 14% of global heatwave deaths over past 30 years, reveals alarming study

    SEXY photos and video Disha Patani flaunts her bikini body at Thailand vacation RBA

    SEXY photos and video: Disha Patani shares HOT pictures from her Thailand vacay, flaunts her hot bikini body

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon