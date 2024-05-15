Cannes 2024: All eyes on Urvashi Rautela as she walks the red carpet in stunning pink gown

On Wednesday, Urvashi Rautela watched the red carpet of the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress took to social media to share a photo and video of herself, along with the Cannes Film Festival geotag.

Urvashi Rautela aforementioned post was based on a look she wore off the red carpet in which she looked gorgeous.

Urvashi Rautela, who has previously attended the Cannes Film Festival in largely ruffled ensembles, remained true to her signature style.

More ruffles in pink were her choice from the red carpet and Khaled and Marwan designed the garment.

Urvashi captioned the image, "Festival de Cannes 2024 opening ceremony with my ultimate favorite Meryl Streep."

Last year, Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet several times at the film festival. She first appeared on the red carpet at the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny.