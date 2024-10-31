Rajinikanth on Thalapathy Vijay's party TVK Maanadu; here's what he said

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth finally reacted to GOAT star Vijay's first political conference and his political party, TVK. The actor also wished his fans a happy Diwali.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

Rajinikanth has lately supported Vijay as the actor prepares to enter politics. While wishing the audience a good Diwali, he mentioned Vijay's public meeting. He said, “My wishes for successfully organising the political public meeting.” This endorsement demonstrates Rajinikanth's encouragement and support for fellow artists facing new political concerns. Vijay's political group, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), conducted its inaugural public rally on October 27 at Vikravandi, Villupuram district.

During the event, Vijay spoke on the party's philosophy and leadership, emphasising the need for reform in Tamil Nadu politics. Originally set for earlier this month, the event was postponed owing to police permit concerns. Vijay's rally sparked enthusiasm as he sought popular support.

Thalapathy Vijay discussed his desire to leave the Tamil cinema business and seek a political career. The actor, who had been reported to be making his final few films before entirely dedicating himself to politics, announced that he is leaving the film industry for his political career. On Sunday, the actor addressed his supporters at a rally and disclosed his future intentions in a heated speech.

“I have thrown away the peak of my career and i have thrown away the salary.. I’m here as your VIJAY with a trust on you all…” the Tamil celebrity stated this while addressing a large crowd in Tamil Nadu. According to reports from September, Vijay is India's highest-paid actor. According to numerous sources, including ETimes, the actor charges Rs 275 crore for his forthcoming flick Thalapathy 69.

Vijay has worked in the film industry for more than 30 years. He started as a kid actor in films like Vetri and Kudumbam before debuting in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu. Since then, he's appeared in 68 films, including hits like Ghilli, Sivakasi, and Pokkiri. His most recent release is G.O.A.T. 

