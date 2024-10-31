Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote

The FRIENDS' actress slammed J.D. Vance on her Instagram and said, “It’s hard to believe this is coming from a potential Vice President of the United States."

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 4:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

Jennifer Aniston has been openly supporting Kamala Harris and her running-mate Tim Walz. The actress recently made a post on Instagram, endorsing Kamala and showcasing support for the Democrats. She uploaded a photo of herself urging people to vote and wrote a long caption. 

The caption read, "Hi friends Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY. Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters. I know we don’t agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country, but GOOD LORD aren’t you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other?"

 

 

She added, "Let’s please end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy - and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us I very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands! We only have one week until Election Day so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors and let’s find our way back to each other with respect, common cause, and LOVE."

J.D. Vance recently made a remark regarding childless women and called them “miserable" and “childless cat ladies." This triggered Jennifer Aniston as she shared her personal journey with IVF and the challenges and issues she faced while trying to conceive. 

The FRIENDS' actress slammed J.D. Vance on her Instagram and said, “It’s hard to believe this is coming from a potential Vice President of the United States. All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I hope your daughter has the chance to have children of her own one day."

“I also hope she won’t need to consider IVF as a backup option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too," she added. 

