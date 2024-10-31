Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji

Avadhoota Arjun Guruji held a press conference discussing actor Darshan's interim bail in the Renukaswamy murder case. He expressed optimism for Darshan's future in film and politics, emphasizing the support from his family and fans, and urging unity within the Kannada film industry.

Avadhoota Arjun Guruji held a press conference to discuss the recent interim bail granted to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. He shared his thoughts on Darshan's future, predicting that the actor will enjoy good days ahead, particularly in 2025.

Guruji expressed confidence in Darshan's career, saying, "Good days are coming for Darshan." He emphasized that the prayers of Darshan’s fans, along with support from his mother and wife, have brought temporary relief to the actor during this challenging time.



Addressing rumours surrounding Darshan, Guruji stated, "It is a lie that Darshan is at fault; instead, it is a woman’s fault." He attributed the situation to bad timing and poor decisions, urging people to remember that Kannadigas have immense love for Darshan. "He has never neglected his mother," he added, reassuring that Darshan's family is doing well and that a mother will never abandon her children.

Guruji also touched upon the Kannada film industry, expressing optimism for its future. He believes that the industry will experience a resurgence, saying, "Everyone will look back towards Kannada cinema." He compared Darshan to an idol, noting that despite the challenges he has faced, he has emerged stronger. "Puja also happens," he remarked, emphasizing the respect and devotion surrounding the actor.

In a heartfelt message, Arjun Guruji urged people to avoid hatred and to treat everyone equally. He called on young actors to contribute positively to the growth of Kannada cinema. "You grow," he encouraged them.

Furthermore, Guruji predicted that Darshan would venture into politics, stating, "Darshan has a bright future in politics." He suggested that political parties will seek his involvement in the near future.



During the press conference, Darshan’s brother Dinkar reached out to inquire about the bail situation. Guruji assured him, “In the evening, I said to come and take sweets,” indicating a sense of relief and celebration within the family.

With this new chapter in Darshan's life unfolding, fans and followers alike are hopeful for the actor’s promising future in both film and politics.

