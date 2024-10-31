Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji

Avadhoota Arjun Guruji held a press conference discussing actor Darshan's interim bail in the Renukaswamy murder case. He expressed optimism for Darshan's future in film and politics, emphasizing the support from his family and fans, and urging unity within the Kannada film industry.

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 3:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

Avadhoota Arjun Guruji held a press conference to discuss the recent interim bail granted to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. He shared his thoughts on Darshan's future, predicting that the actor will enjoy good days ahead, particularly in 2025.

Guruji expressed confidence in Darshan's career, saying, "Good days are coming for Darshan." He emphasized that the prayers of Darshan’s fans, along with support from his mother and wife, have brought temporary relief to the actor during this challenging time.

'Surrender passport, don't contact witness': Karnataka HC's 7 conditions in actor Darshan's interim bail

Addressing rumours surrounding Darshan, Guruji stated, "It is a lie that Darshan is at fault; instead, it is a woman’s fault." He attributed the situation to bad timing and poor decisions, urging people to remember that Kannadigas have immense love for Darshan. "He has never neglected his mother," he added, reassuring that Darshan's family is doing well and that a mother will never abandon her children.

Guruji also touched upon the Kannada film industry, expressing optimism for its future. He believes that the industry will experience a resurgence, saying, "Everyone will look back towards Kannada cinema." He compared Darshan to an idol, noting that despite the challenges he has faced, he has emerged stronger. "Puja also happens," he remarked, emphasizing the respect and devotion surrounding the actor.

In a heartfelt message, Arjun Guruji urged people to avoid hatred and to treat everyone equally. He called on young actors to contribute positively to the growth of Kannada cinema. "You grow," he encouraged them.

Furthermore, Guruji predicted that Darshan would venture into politics, stating, "Darshan has a bright future in politics." He suggested that political parties will seek his involvement in the near future.

Karnataka HC grants 6 weeks interim bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case for treatment

During the press conference, Darshan’s brother Dinkar reached out to inquire about the bail situation. Guruji assured him, “In the evening, I said to come and take sweets,” indicating a sense of relief and celebration within the family.

With this new chapter in Darshan's life unfolding, fans and followers alike are hopeful for the actor’s promising future in both film and politics.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Cannot remove me from cabinet', says Minister Zameer Ahmed amid communal controversy vkp

'Cannot remove me from cabinet', says Minister Zameer Ahmed amid communal controversy

BPL founder and prominent industrialist TPG Nambiar passes away dmn

BPL founder and prominent industrialist TPG Nambiar passes away

CM Siddaramaiah vows stronger laws to combat illegal constructions in Karnataka vkp

CM Siddaramaiah vows stronger laws to combat illegal constructions in Karnataka

Pro Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka Is the government becoming helpless vkp

Pro-Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka: Is the government becoming helpless?

Complaint against K'taka Minister Eshwara Khandre for trespassing into HMT space, alleges HD Kumaraswamy vkp

Complaint against K'taka Minister Eshwara Khandre for trespassing into HMT space, alleges HD Kumaraswamy

Recent Stories

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote RTM

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH) snt

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH)

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on NTI

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history here is a step by step guide to use it gcw

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history: Here’s a step-by-step guide to use it

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon