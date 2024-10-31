CSK retains Dhoni for IPL 2025: Fans laud 'Thala' as greatest uncapped player in IPL history, memes explode

In a momentous decision ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday retained their legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni as an uncapped player for a mere Rs 4 crore. 

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 6:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

In a momentous decision ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday retained their legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni as an uncapped player for a mere Rs 4 crore. This landmark retention was made possible by the IPL's reinstatement of a rule allowing Indian players who have been retired from international cricket for at least five years to be auctioned as uncapped players.

The much-discussed rule, originally implemented in 2008 and scrapped in 2021, has now paved the way for Dhoni to continue his illustrious IPL career. The announcement of Dhoni's return has sent waves of excitement through the fanbase, who had speculated about whether the beloved 'Thala' would return for his 18th season.

Since the inception of the tournament, Dhoni has been a pivotal figure for CSK, leading the team to a record five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. After stepping down from the captaincy last season, handing the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad, fans were left wondering if this would be the last they saw of their icon. However, the news of his retention has sparked jubilation among fans, who have taken to social media to express their delight and share memes celebrating Dhoni's unparalleled legacy.

In addition to Dhoni, CSK has retained several key players, including Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 18 crore, Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 13 crore, Shivam Dube for Rs 12 crore, and Ravindra Jadeja for INR Rs crore. With five players retained, CSK has utilized Rs 65 crore of their Rs 120 crore purse, leaving them with Rs 55 crore to strengthen their squad in the upcoming auction.

As fans flooded social media platforms with memes and tributes, many hailed Dhoni as the "greatest uncapped player" in IPL history. His presence is not just a boon for CSK but also a treat for cricket enthusiasts who have followed his journey since the beginning of the IPL.

Here's a look at how fans reacted to Dhoni's retention for IPL 2025:

