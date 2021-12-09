Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat are officially Mr and Mrs now!

After days of anticipation and buzz around their wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially married now. The first look of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after their wedding have gone viral on social media.

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have officially married each other on Thursday, December 09. The pictures of the couple in their wedding outfits, soon after they got married, have been breaking the internet.

In the pictures that are surfacing online, Katrina Kaif is seen in reg lehenga while her husband, Vicky Kaushal has word an ivory coloured sherwani with a golden safa (headgear) and a matching shawl with a golden border. Katrina Kaif’s bridal outfit was complemented with her golden kaleera that are traditionally worn by Punjabi brides and white gajra in her hair. The couples held each other’s hands and looked absolutely in love.

