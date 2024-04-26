Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rekha kisses Richa Chadha's baby bump at Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi's premiere - WATCH

    At the premiere of 'Heeramandi,' Rekha's heartfelt gesture towards Richa Chadha went viral, showcasing admiration and affirming Richa's talent

    Rekha kisses Richa Chadha's baby bump at Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi's premiere - WATCH
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    At the highly-anticipated premiere of the new series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' Bollywood veteran Rekha captivated audiences with a touching gesture toward co-star Richa Chadha, showcasing a beautiful moment of admiration and affection between the two icons.

    The event, attended by numerous Bollywood luminaries in support of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team, witnessed a heartfelt exchange between Rekha and Richa. Amidst conversations spanning acting, cinema, and Kathak, Rekha expressed profound admiration for Richa's portrayal of the character Lajjo in the series.

    In a spontaneous and emotional display, Rekha embraced Richa, showering her with heartfelt compliments and even planting a kiss on her baby bump. The touching moment, captured on video, swiftly went viral, resonating deeply with fans who flooded the comment section with messages of warmth and appreciation.

    Richa Chadha, visibly moved by Rekha's gesture, shared her gratitude for the legendary actress's validation of her performance. She expressed profound gratitude, stating, 'Receiving praise and love from someone as revered as Rekha ji is a moment I will cherish forever.'

    ALSO READ: Pavi Caretaker Review: Is Dileep's comedy movie worth watching or not? Read

    Richa also highlighted the significance of the moment, revealing that she drew inspiration from Rekha's iconic performances, particularly referencing her song from 'Umrao Jaan' for a solo mujra sequence in the series. For Richa, Rekha embodies the essence of an icon, and her words of encouragement and affection left a lasting impact.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 4:36 PM IST
