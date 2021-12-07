Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Here’s all that you need to know at a glance

9:15 AM IST
Isabelle Kaif is all set for sister Katrina Kaif's wedding
Katrina Kaif's lil sister Isabelle Kaif, who is a model and trying to make her acting career in Bollywood was also seen at the airport with her other sisters. Katrina's other sister named Sonia Turquotte, a photographer and a designer by profession was seen in Indian attire. Paparazzi snapped Katrina’s family and also their cars entering the venue on Monday evening.
9:25 AM IST
Katrina Kaif's big family at the wedding; learn more
Yesterday, we saw Katrina Kaif's family at the Jaipur airport. She has 7 siblings; out of 3 are her old sisters, 3 are younger and 1 brother. Most of them lived in London. Stephanie Turquotte, her oldest sister, is a very private person. Sebastien Turquotte is Katrina’s elder brother, the second child of the family, who is a furniture designer. The actress's third sibling is Christine Turquotte, a married homemaker. Natacha Turquotte, the fourth sibling and Katrina’s third elder sister, is a jewellery artist. Read more: Let us know about Katrina Kaif more: Her background to family to education and more (Read Deets)
9:55 AM IST
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sangeet is a royal affair
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be flaunting their dancing skills at their sangeet function, and it is said that some hit songs from the actress will be played at the ceremony. The sangeet will happen following the Mehendi celebration, which is supposed to be held today. The theme of the sangeet is retro; therefore, some crystal balls have been sourced from aboard. Some ethnic and grand chandeliers have been installed to make the sangeet look like a royal affair.
9:55 AM IST
From Punjabi platter to 100 confectioners; menu details
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding will have some mouthwatering dishes. The report says that the menu has a variety of Indian food. Fresh vegetables like spinach, cabbage, and mushroom came from Karnataka and reached the venue. More than 100 confectioners have also arrived at the Six Senses Resort on Sunday. A Punjabi platter will be served, including yummy chole bhature, butter chicken, etc.
9:33 AM IST
Wedding venue and grand welcome
Last night the couple Vicky and Katrina and their families arrived at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. A video surfaced on social media showing the grand entry at the wedding venue. With traditional Rajasthani dance/songs, beverages made of Bajra is called Bajra Rabdi and flowers, guests were welcomed. The couple will tie the knot in an elaborate wedding ceremony held over 7th, 8th, and 9th December.
9:35 AM IST
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to visit this temple to seek blessings
The couple may visit the centuries-old Ganesh Temple, housed within Ranthambore Fort, to seek spiritual blessings before they become Mr and Mrs. It is said that Trinetra Ganesha Temple has a legacy of having the blessing power for new beginnings and newlyweds. This temple is situated around 32 km from the wedding venue. It is reported that the locals send the first copy of their wedding card to this temple to have a promising start to their happily ever after.
10:12 AM IST:
10:08 AM IST:
10:01 AM IST:
9:55 AM IST:
9:44 AM IST:
9:38 AM IST:
