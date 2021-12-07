Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Here’s all that you need to know at a glance

Yesterday, we saw Katrina Kaif's family at the Jaipur airport. She has 7 siblings; out of 3 are her old sisters, 3 are younger and 1 brother. Most of them lived in London. Stephanie Turquotte, her oldest sister, is a very private person. Sebastien Turquotte is Katrina’s elder brother, the second child of the family, who is a furniture designer. The actress's third sibling is Christine Turquotte, a married homemaker. Natacha Turquotte, the fourth sibling and Katrina’s third elder sister, is a jewellery artist. Read more: Let us know about Katrina Kaif more: Her background to family to education and more (Read Deets)