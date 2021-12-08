Asianet Newsable

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Pre-wedding festivities begin

Dec 8, 2021, 8:06 AM IST

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Pre-wedding festivities begin RCB
Live Post

9:08 AM IST

100 kgs of genda phool (Marigolds) at the Mehendi venue

Latest reports suggested that more than 100 kgs of flowers like lilies, orchids and genda phool (Marigolds) have been ordered to decorate the Mehendi venue. The Mehendi ceremony will occur at one of the open maidaans inside the fort under some beautiful tents for guests. Floral decorations will be up to the mark and give a traditional and modern feeling.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by vicky yadav (@v1cky_yadav)

 

9:03 AM IST

Salman Khan's sisters Arpita and Alvira to attend the wedding?

According to reports, both Salman Khan's sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri might attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.  Katrina is very close to Arpita and Alvira. On the other hand, Salman will be away for Da-bangg tour with other big Bollywood stars. 
 

8:34 AM IST

Katrina, Vicky to get married as per Punjabi rituals

As per reports, the couple will be having a traditional Hindu wedding before a Christian one. A mandap made up of glass has been made and decorated for the couple to take the pheras. Reports also suggest that there shall be a mehendi ceremony where around 400 girls will be applying mehendi to the stunning bride, bridesmaids and guests. 
 

8:24 AM IST

Here is how Katrina Kaif’s organic mehendi was prepared

What’s special about this mehendi that brides, including celebrities, go gaga over it? Well, it is the preparation of this homegrown mehendi that makes it so special. In fact, the henna has also got a Geographical Identification (GI) tag. Leaves of the henna plant, which is also known as ‘Lawsonia inermis’, are hand-picked at first. The good leaves are separated from the bad ones, dried and then hand crushed into a fine mehendi powder. Pure eucalyptus and clove oils and herbs are added to the paste, barring any use of chemicals.

"

8:15 AM IST

Organic Mehendi for Katrina Kaif and her guests

After sangeet, Katrina and Vicky are all set for the Mehendi function today with some Organic Mehendi. It is said that around 20 kg of organic Mehendi power and 400 pieces of mehendi cones were supplied from Sojat town in Rajasthan. “We have provided organic Mehendi to the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat," said Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal.
 

8:09 AM IST

Dhamakedaar Sangeet ceremony

Many fireworks were seen at the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's sangeet ceremony help at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple reportedly performed on their hit Bollywood songs. According to reports, over 50 guests have reached the lavish resort, and all decked up for the star-studded guests from Mumbai and London. From romantic songs to Punjabi mix to Rajasthani folk were played during the ceremony while other guests enjoy a high tea in the beautiful weather in Rajasthan.
 

9:10 AM IST:

Latest reports suggested that more than 100 kgs of flowers like lilies, orchids and genda phool (Marigolds) have been ordered to decorate the Mehendi venue. The Mehendi ceremony will occur at one of the open maidaans inside the fort under some beautiful tents for guests. Floral decorations will be up to the mark and give a traditional and modern feeling.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by vicky yadav (@v1cky_yadav)

 

9:03 AM IST:

According to reports, both Salman Khan's sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri might attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.  Katrina is very close to Arpita and Alvira. On the other hand, Salman will be away for Da-bangg tour with other big Bollywood stars. 
 

8:34 AM IST:

As per reports, the couple will be having a traditional Hindu wedding before a Christian one. A mandap made up of glass has been made and decorated for the couple to take the pheras. Reports also suggest that there shall be a mehendi ceremony where around 400 girls will be applying mehendi to the stunning bride, bridesmaids and guests. 
 

8:24 AM IST:

What’s special about this mehendi that brides, including celebrities, go gaga over it? Well, it is the preparation of this homegrown mehendi that makes it so special. In fact, the henna has also got a Geographical Identification (GI) tag. Leaves of the henna plant, which is also known as ‘Lawsonia inermis’, are hand-picked at first. The good leaves are separated from the bad ones, dried and then hand crushed into a fine mehendi powder. Pure eucalyptus and clove oils and herbs are added to the paste, barring any use of chemicals.

"

8:16 AM IST:

After sangeet, Katrina and Vicky are all set for the Mehendi function today with some Organic Mehendi. It is said that around 20 kg of organic Mehendi power and 400 pieces of mehendi cones were supplied from Sojat town in Rajasthan. “We have provided organic Mehendi to the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat," said Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal.
 

8:17 AM IST:

Many fireworks were seen at the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's sangeet ceremony help at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple reportedly performed on their hit Bollywood songs. According to reports, over 50 guests have reached the lavish resort, and all decked up for the star-studded guests from Mumbai and London. From romantic songs to Punjabi mix to Rajasthani folk were played during the ceremony while other guests enjoy a high tea in the beautiful weather in Rajasthan.
 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will get married on December 9th 2021 at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding ceremonies have started. Read on to know more...

Top Stories
Delhi sees improved air quality as AQI stands at 235 in poor category gcw

Delhi sees improved air quality as AQI stands at 235 in 'poor' category

Omicron to not cause severe illness extremely unlikely to evade vaccine protection WHO gcw

Omicron doesn't appear to cause severe illness, 'extremely unlikely' to entirely evade vaccine protection: WHO

Australiva vs England Ashes 2021-22 Gabba Brisbane Mitchell Starc Rory Burns wicket 85-year series first sparks carnage Shane Warne trolled

Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's 85-year series first stunner sparks social media carnage

Happy birthday Dharmendra: Did you know he QUIT alcohol for THIS actress? DRB

Happy birthday Dharmendra: Did you know he QUIT alcohol for THIS actress?

Salman Khan's parents to not attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage? Here's what we know SCJ

Salman Khan's parents to not attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage? Here's what we know

Top Videos
Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm

Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb

India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz on SC East Bengal vs FC Goa-ayh

ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

Trending News

Delhi sees improved air quality as AQI stands at 235 in poor category gcw

Delhi sees improved air quality as AQI stands at 235 in 'poor' category

Omicron to not cause severe illness extremely unlikely to evade vaccine protection WHO gcw

Omicron doesn't appear to cause severe illness, 'extremely unlikely' to entirely evade vaccine protection: WHO

Australiva vs England Ashes 2021-22 Gabba Brisbane Mitchell Starc Rory Burns wicket 85-year series first sparks carnage Shane Warne trolled

Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's 85-year series first stunner sparks social media carnage

Popular Categories

    Select Language

      © Copyright 2021 Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited | All Rights Reserved