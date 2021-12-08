Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Pre-wedding festivities begin

9:08 AM IST
100 kgs of genda phool (Marigolds) at the Mehendi venue
Latest reports suggested that more than 100 kgs of flowers like lilies, orchids and genda phool (Marigolds) have been ordered to decorate the Mehendi venue. The Mehendi ceremony will occur at one of the open maidaans inside the fort under some beautiful tents for guests. Floral decorations will be up to the mark and give a traditional and modern feeling.
9:03 AM IST
Salman Khan's sisters Arpita and Alvira to attend the wedding?
According to reports, both Salman Khan's sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri might attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Katrina is very close to Arpita and Alvira. On the other hand, Salman will be away for Da-bangg tour with other big Bollywood stars.
8:34 AM IST
Katrina, Vicky to get married as per Punjabi rituals
As per reports, the couple will be having a traditional Hindu wedding before a Christian one. A mandap made up of glass has been made and decorated for the couple to take the pheras. Reports also suggest that there shall be a mehendi ceremony where around 400 girls will be applying mehendi to the stunning bride, bridesmaids and guests.
8:24 AM IST
Here is how Katrina Kaif’s organic mehendi was prepared
What’s special about this mehendi that brides, including celebrities, go gaga over it? Well, it is the preparation of this homegrown mehendi that makes it so special. In fact, the henna has also got a Geographical Identification (GI) tag. Leaves of the henna plant, which is also known as ‘Lawsonia inermis’, are hand-picked at first. The good leaves are separated from the bad ones, dried and then hand crushed into a fine mehendi powder. Pure eucalyptus and clove oils and herbs are added to the paste, barring any use of chemicals.
8:15 AM IST
Organic Mehendi for Katrina Kaif and her guests
After sangeet, Katrina and Vicky are all set for the Mehendi function today with some Organic Mehendi. It is said that around 20 kg of organic Mehendi power and 400 pieces of mehendi cones were supplied from Sojat town in Rajasthan. “We have provided organic Mehendi to the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat," said Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal.
8:09 AM IST
Dhamakedaar Sangeet ceremony
Many fireworks were seen at the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's sangeet ceremony help at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple reportedly performed on their hit Bollywood songs. According to reports, over 50 guests have reached the lavish resort, and all decked up for the star-studded guests from Mumbai and London. From romantic songs to Punjabi mix to Rajasthani folk were played during the ceremony while other guests enjoy a high tea in the beautiful weather in Rajasthan.
