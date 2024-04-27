Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 70.35 percent voter turnout in second phase of polling

    In the 2019 elections, the polling percentage stood at 77.84 percent. According to the latest official count, the polling percentage in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election was only 70.35 percent.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 70.35 percent voter turnout this year
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded a turnout of 70.35 percent in the Lok Sabha Elections held on Friday across the state. The polling percentage was less as compared to the 2019 general elections. The reason for the low turnout is not clear. The Lok Sabha election in Kerala witnesses a 40-day-long campaign during these days.

    The election saw a notable decrease in voter turnout, with a drop of seven percent compared to the 2019 elections. In the 2019 elections, the polling percentage stood at 77.84 percent. According to the latest official count, the polling percentage in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election was only 70.35 percent.

    The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Despite the decrease in polling percentage, all three political fronts in Kerala assert that it will not adversely impact their prospects in the elections.

    Constituency-wise voter turnout

    Thiruvananthapuram- 66.43
    Atingal- 69.40 3.
    Kollam- 68.09 4.
    Pathanamthitta- 63.35 
    Mavelikara- 65.91
    Alappuzha-74.90 7.
    Kottayam- 65.60 
    Idukki- 66.43 
    Ernakulam- 68.10
    Chalakudy- 71.68
     Thrissur- 72.20 
    Palakkad- 73.37 
    Alathur- 73.13 
    Ponnani- 69.04 
    Malappuram- 73.14 
    Kozhikode- 75.16
    Vadakara-77.66  
    Kannur- 76. 89 
    Kasaragod- 75.29

    Notably, urban areas have witnessed high turnout since the morning. Several prominent leaders, candidates, and public figures, including the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, have cast their votes. A total of 194 candidates are vying for the mandate across the 20 constituencies in Kerala.

