    Mexican street tacos to chicken teriyaki: 6 restaurant style dishes to make at home

    Here are a few restaurant-like dish ideas that you can make while at home.

    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Bringing the flavors of various restaurant cuisines into your home kitchen can be a fun and rewarding experience. Here are six types of restaurant dishes you can make at home.

    Italian Pasta Dish: Spaghetti Carbonara

    This classic Italian dish features pasta coated in a rich, creamy sauce made with eggs, cheese (typically Pecorino Romano or Parmesan), pancetta or bacon, and black pepper.

    Mexican Street Tacos

    Create a fiesta at home by making flavorful street tacos. You can grill or pan-sear your choice of protein, such as carne asada, chicken, or shrimp, and serve them on warm corn tortillas with fresh salsa, onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.

    Asian Stir-Fry: Chicken Teriyaki Stir-Fry

    Make a delicious stir-fry using thinly sliced chicken breast, colorful vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas, and a homemade teriyaki sauce made with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and honey. Serve over steamed rice or noodles.

    Mediterranean Mezze Platter

    Create a spread of Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as hummus, tzatziki, falafel, tabbouleh, stuffed grape leaves (dolmas), and pita bread. These dishes are perfect for sharing and can be customized to suit your tastes.

    American BBQ: Pulled Pork Sandwiches

    Slow-cook pork shoulder or butt until it's tender and easily shredded. Toss the meat with your favorite barbecue sauce and serve it on soft buns with coleslaw and pickles for a classic Southern-style pulled pork sandwich.

    Indian Curry: Chicken Tikka Masala

    Simmer marinated chicken in a creamy and flavorful tomato-based sauce spiced with garam masala, cumin, coriander, and other aromatic spices. Serve the chicken tikka masala over steamed basmati rice with naan bread on the side for dipping.

    These dishes represent a variety of cuisines and can be adapted to suit your taste preferences and dietary restrictions. Experimenting with different flavors and ingredients in your kitchen can be a delightful way to recreate the restaurant experience at home.

