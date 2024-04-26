Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 sees 60.96% voter turnout till 7 pm; check state-wise details

    The second phase of voting in 88 constituencies of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 witnessed a voter turnout of 60.96% as of 7 pm. PM Modi expresses gratitude to people across India who voted on Friday.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 sees 60.96% voter turnout till 7 pm; check state-wise details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 9:09 PM IST

    The second phase of voting for 88 constituencies in the 18th Lok Sabha elections concluded on Friday (April 26), witnessing the participation of over 1,200 candidates across diverse regions. According to the Election Commission of India, overall approximate voter turnout as of 7 PM today stands at 60.96%

    "Peaceful polling across 13 States/UTs in phase 2 of #GeneralElections2024; overall approximate voter turnout of 60. 96 % as of 7 PM today. Polling is now complete in 14 States/UTs in the first two phases," said the X post by ECI Spokesperson.

    Voting encompassed all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, and 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar. Additionally, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir contributed to this phase.

    Delhi: BJP corporators celebrate with Haryanvi song, plead for PM Modi's return at MCD bhawan (WATCH)

    As the country voted in the Phase 2 of the general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his gratitude to all those who voted today. "Phase two has been too good," wrote PM Modi.

    "Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support," PM Modi added in his X post.

    Notable contenders in this phase included Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, actors Hema Malini and Arun Govil, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, as well as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

    During the electoral process, instances of controversy arose. The Election Commission filed a case against BJP MP and Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly seeking votes based on religion through a video posted on Twitter. Moreover, BJP candidate Raju Bista from Darjeeling accused Trinamool Congress workers of inciting violence in Chopra, prompting calls for repolling at certain booths.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voters in remote Tripura region brave waters to cast vote in Phase 2 polls

    Notably, candidates Raju Bista and Dr. Munish Tamang, representing BJP and Congress respectively in the Darjeeling constituency, were unable to cast votes for themselves as they are registered voters in Delhi due to their prolonged residence there for professional reasons.

    Below is the state-wise voter turnout for the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as per the EC Voter Turnout app at 9 PM:

    Assam - 70.68%
    Bihar - 54.91%
    Chhattisgarh - 73.19%
    Jammu and Kashmir - 71.63%
    Karnataka - 67.45%
    Kerala - 65.34%
    Madhya Pradesh - 56.76%
    Maharashtra - 54.34%
    Manipur - 77.18%
    Rajasthan - 63.93%
    Tripura - 78.63%
    Uttar Pradesh - 54.83%
    West Bengal - 71.84%

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 9:27 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    3 foreign-made revolvers, 120 9mm bullets & more: What CBI recovered in Bengal's Sandeshkhali raid snt

    3 foreign-made revolvers, 120 9mm bullets & more: What CBI recovered in Bengal's Sandeshkhali raid

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 67.27 pc voter turnout in Phase 2 polling anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala records 67.27 pc voter turnout in Phase 2 polling till 6 pm

    Chaos in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha polls; Stone pelting, EVM damage reported vkp

    Chaos in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha polls; Stone pelting, EVM damage reported

    BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya booked for 'soliciting votes on ground of religion' vkp

    BREAKING: BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya booked for 'soliciting votes on ground of religion'

    Delhi BJP corporators celebrate with Haryanvi song, plead for PM Modi's return at MCD bhawan (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi: BJP corporators celebrate with Haryanvi song, plead for PM Modi's return at MCD bhawan (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Nethra Kumanan secures India's second Paris Olympics 2024 quota in sailing snt

    Nethra Kumanan secures India's second Paris Olympics 2024 quota in sailing

    Who is Sodh aka Gurucharan Singh? RBA

    Who is Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh? 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor missing, father files complaint

    3 foreign-made revolvers, 120 9mm bullets & more: What CBI recovered in Bengal's Sandeshkhali raid snt

    3 foreign-made revolvers, 120 9mm bullets & more: What CBI recovered in Bengal's Sandeshkhali raid

    SEXY photos: Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in latest Instagram post; take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in latest Instagram post; take a look

    Scarlett Johansson BOLD pictures": Times the actress showed off her toned HOT body RKK

    Scarlett Johansson BOLD pictures": Times the actress showed off her toned HOT body

    Recent Videos

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon