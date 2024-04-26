Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salman Khan house firing case: Is 'Tiger' moving out of his Galaxy house? Here's what Arbaaz Khan said

    Two men arrived on a motorcycle and shot four rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment at 5 a.m. and hence it is wondered if the actor would move out to a saver place after the incident.

    Salman Khan house firing case: Is 'Tiger' moving out of his Galaxy house? Here's what Arbaaz Khan said RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan was questioned regarding the recent shooting outside Salman's home in Mumbai's Bandra. In an interview, the actor was asked if Salman and his family planned to leave the Galaxy apartment due to 'death threats'. According to Arbaaz, Salman and his father, famous lyricist Salim Khan, have lived there for years, and relocation will not change the reality. 

    Arbaaz Khan's statement

    Arbaaz Khan said, "Do you think that (threats) would dissipate? For example, if you move the site tomorrow, you may believe that a coming threat will disappear. If that were the case, then one would do it. But the reality is that it will not go away. So, do you continue moving and doing that, or do you simply take precautions? My father has lived there for many years. Salman has resided there for several years. That is his home. Nobody is saying, 'Leave this place; we will let you go'. That's not the case. So, if this was the case, he would have let go. Perhaps he would have reconsidered."

    Also read: Did Tamil star Simbu spend Rs 6 crore on Hansika Motwani while they were dating?

    The Salman Khan house firing case 

    Two men arrived on a motorcycle and shot four rounds outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment at 5 a.m. on April 14. They then fled. CCTV footage revealed that both men wore headgear and carried backpacks. On Tuesday, a Mumbai police team allegedly arrested five persons from the two accused's native area in connection with the fire incident outside Salman's residence.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 4:38 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rekha kisses Richa Chadha's baby bump at Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi's premiere - WATCH ATG

    Rekha kisses Richa Chadha's baby bump at Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi's premiere - WATCH

    Oru Nodi REVIEW Hit or flop? Is Taman Kumar's thriller worth your money? RBA

    Oru Nodi REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Taman Kumar’s thriller worth your money? Read this and decide

    Pavi Caretaker Review: Is Dileep's comedy movie worth watching or not? Read rkn

    Pavi Caretaker Review: Is Dileep's comedy movie worth watching or not? Read

    Rathnam review: Is Vishal's action thriller worth watching? Read this RBA

    Rathnam REVIEW: Is Vishal's action thriller worth watching? Read THIS

    Unhone mere baccho ko bless kia'; Kashmere Shah touches Govinda's feet at Arti's wedding; Read on ATG

    'Unhone mere baccho ko bless kia'; Kashmere Shah touches Govinda's feet at Arti's wedding; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Rekha kisses Richa Chadha's baby bump at Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi's premiere - WATCH ATG

    Rekha kisses Richa Chadha's baby bump at Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi's premiere - WATCH

    6 fruits that will give you glowing skin naturally rkn

    6 fruits that will give you glowing skin naturally

    West Bengal: CBI raids house in Sandeshkali, finds arms and bombs in connection to ED attack case AJR

    West Bengal: CBI raids house in Sandeshkali, finds arms and bombs in connection to ED attack case

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in three districts till April 28; Check anr

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in three districts till April 28; Check

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka sees 50.93% voter turnout by 3 PM in 14 constituencies

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon