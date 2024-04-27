Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know date, auspicious timings and more

    Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated yearly on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. This year's celebration will take place on May 10. The holiday is celebrated with pomp and splendour across the country.

    Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is an auspicious Hindu festival held yearly on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of Vaishakh. This year's celebration will take place on May 10.

    It is of specific importance in Sanatan Dharma, with numerous auspicious practices, such as acquiring gold jewellery, which is said to bring wealth and good luck. The term "Akshaya" signifies eternal or imperishable, implying that any work carried out on this day would bring everlasting fortune and success. The holiday is celebrated with great pomp and splendour across the country.

    According to astrological estimates, many great combinations are being formed on the day of Akshaya Tritiya this year, which will provide several results. The Akshaya Tritiya festival is celebrated yearly on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. This year, it is on May 10. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 4:17 a.m. on May 10 and conclude at 2:50 p.m. on May 11.

    The best time to worship or buy gold on this day is between 5:33 a.m. and 12:18 p.m. Purchasing gold, silver, and other precious metals on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring Goddess Lakshmi's benefits throughout the year.

    According to astrological predictions, this day marks the formation of fortunate Sukarma Yoga. This yoga begins at 12:08 p.m. on Akshaya Tritiya and ends at 10:03 a.m. the next day, giving it an ideal opportunity to buy jewels.

    Ravi Yoga is also being established on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. In astrology, both of these yogas are regarded highly fortunate. There is also a coincidence between Rohini and Mirgi Shira Nakshatra on this day. 

