Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: 7 Pheras at afternoon, reception later

Dec 9, 2021, 7:46 AM IST

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: 7 Pheras at afternoon, reception later RCB
8:25 AM IST

Did Neha Dhupia leak wedding pics?

Katrina Kaif's friend from Bollywood Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi are one of the guests at the grand wedding. Both were spotted at the Jaipur airport two days back. On Tuesday, Neha took to her Instagram and shared a photo dump with Angad where we can see them hugging each other at a party. Many fans said that it was from Katrina's cocktail party. Check this out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

7:58 AM IST

Katrina Kaif's guest Neha Dhupia misses her kids

A few moments back, Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia who is attending Katrina Kaif's wedding took to her Instagram handle and shared a touching photo with her fans and followers. Neha is seen holding her newborn son and feeding him in the picture. In the picture Neha's daughter Mehr is also seen her caption read, “Distance makes the heart (red heart emoji) go weaker”. Sweet, isn’t it?
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

7:49 AM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's ‘7 pheras’ today

We learned that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's ‘7 pheras’ will be between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The couple will tie the knot in a beautiful special glass mandap which is made facing a temple nearby. The duo's close friends from the industry, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Radhika Madan, had already at the venue.
 

The BIG day is finally here. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are soon to be husband and wife and start a new journey together. The royal wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

