Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: 7 Pheras at afternoon, reception later

Katrina Kaif's friend from Bollywood Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi are one of the guests at the grand wedding. Both were spotted at the Jaipur airport two days back. On Tuesday, Neha took to her Instagram and shared a photo dump with Angad where we can see them hugging each other at a party. Many fans said that it was from Katrina's cocktail party. Check this out