Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: 7 Pheras at afternoon, reception later

8:25 AM IST
Did Neha Dhupia leak wedding pics?
Katrina Kaif's friend from Bollywood Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi are one of the guests at the grand wedding. Both were spotted at the Jaipur airport two days back. On Tuesday, Neha took to her Instagram and shared a photo dump with Angad where we can see them hugging each other at a party. Many fans said that it was from Katrina's cocktail party. Check this out
7:58 AM IST
Katrina Kaif's guest Neha Dhupia misses her kids
A few moments back, Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia who is attending Katrina Kaif's wedding took to her Instagram handle and shared a touching photo with her fans and followers. Neha is seen holding her newborn son and feeding him in the picture. In the picture Neha's daughter Mehr is also seen her caption read, “Distance makes the heart (red heart emoji) go weaker”. Sweet, isn’t it?
7:49 AM IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's ‘7 pheras’ today
We learned that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's ‘7 pheras’ will be between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The couple will tie the knot in a beautiful special glass mandap which is made facing a temple nearby. The duo's close friends from the industry, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Radhika Madan, had already at the venue.
