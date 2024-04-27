Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pavi Caretaker Box Office Collection: Dileep starrer mints Rs 0.95 crore on day 1; Check

    The Malayalam movie Pavi Caretaker starring Dileep, and directed by Vineeth Kumar was released on April 26. The first-day box-office collection report is out now.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 8:27 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie Pavi Caretaker starring Dileep was released in theatres on Friday( April 26). Although the film is getting mixed responses from the audience, however, the film managed to get a good collection on its first day. As per reports from Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 0.95 crore on the first day of collection.

    The film, directed by Vineeth Kumar, stars Dileep as the title character of Pavi, an unmarried carer whose life changes as he makes a unique friendship, bringing color to his otherwise humdrum lifestyle within a residential complex.  

    Juhi Jayakumar, Shreya Rugmini, Rosmin, Swathi, and Dilina Ramakrishnan are the five female leads of the movie. Joining them in the cast are Johnny Antony, Radhika Sarathkumar, Dharmajan Bolgatti, Sphatikam George, Abhishek Joseph, Master Sripath, Shaiju Adimali, Deepu Panicker, Shahi Kabir and Jinu Ben.

    During the film's trailer premiere event, Dileep spoke to the media about how important Pavi Caretaker's success is to him, especially amid a downturn in his career. Dileep mentioned that Pavi Caretaker is his 149th film. "As someone who cries daily and makes my audience laugh through my films, Pavi Caretaker is very important to me," he said. He said the film includes both hilarious and heartwarming parts, and he is optimistic that the audience will like it. 
     

