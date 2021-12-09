Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Sehra Bandi ceremony of actor takes place

Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat Indian wedding is happening. The couple has managed to keep all the details related to their wedding a secret. As per reports, Vicky's Sehra Bandi ritual has already started.

Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat Indian wedding is taking place tonight on December 9, 2021. The pair has managed to keep all the details related to their wedding a secret but all the eyes are on their Indian shadi. The pair is getting married at Six Senses Fort Barwara, which is a luxury resort hotel in Rajasthan.

Now a source close to ETimes has informed that Vicky's Sehra Bandi ritual has started. In this ceremony, a sehra is added to the groom's paghadi by his sister or sister-in-law. The wedding rituals had started from December 7 and shall end on December 9. They are staying at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh that has a private swimming pool and a garden area.

Indian dishes will be made and reportedly in today's menu is Avacado Chokha will be there. They will have a daytime wedding between 2-4 pm. As per Instant Bollywood reports Veena Ji who is Vicky's mom is very fond of Katrina. And while there was a big Sangeet night on Tuesday, she wanted to do something more intimate and special and so she organized a small Ladies Sangeet ceremony just like the typical traditional Punjabi style. There were dholki's that the women from Vicky's family played and sang some Punjabi folk songs which are all about marriage, married life and the life that lies ahead for the young couple. Veena ji wanted to give Katrina and her family from London a taste of Punjabi culture and this fun family affair was just the right way to do it.

Reportedly hotel staff will be seen welcoming the guests in the premises for the wedding ceremonies. Sources have also said that a band is being played at the 14th-century venue as the wedding rituals begin.


