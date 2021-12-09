What is Katrina Kaif's REAL age? Deepika Padukone once took a dig asking for her passport

Today, Katrina Kaif, 34 is set to become Mrs Kaushal at a grand wedding with Vicky Kaushal, who is 33. Many social media users are still confused with her age. Read this

Today around 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be taking their '7 pheras’ at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding mandap where the Shaadi will happen is beautifully decorated glass. It is said that the Mandap has been made so that it will face a local temple.



Yesterday, some of Katrina and Vicky's guests went on a Tiger Safari at Ranthambore and a few stayed back to enjoy the wedding festivities happening at the resort. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan, etc are already at the venue enjoying the functions.



This is not the first time a woman celeb has married a man who is younger than her. In this case, according to reports, Katrina Kaif is 38 and Vicky Kaushal, 33. The couple’s five-year age gap definitely didn’t come in the way of their love and now wedding. However, many social media users have douth about the actress' age.

There were many reports and rumours in the industry that Katrina Kaif hid her age. A few big celebrities have hinted the same on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. Deepika Padukone once commented on Katrina's age that she wanted to see the Bharat actress's passport and said she wanted to see Kaif's actual age.

In an old interview with Times Of India, Katrina had said working with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar doesn't make her older and said that she is younger than Ranbir Kapoor.