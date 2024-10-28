Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande dazzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash [WATCH]

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were seen at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali celebration in Mumbai. This event also marked Jain's first public outing since news broke about his upcoming acting debut in Fauji 2

At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party in Mumbai, several prominent television personalities dazzled with their stylish looks. Notable attendees included Shefali Jariwala, Hina Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Madhu Mantena, and Wamiqa Gabbi, among others. Amid the glamour, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain showcased their strong relationship as they arrived together.

A video shared by a paparazzo has gone viral, featuring Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain making a fashionable entrance at the Diwali celebrations. As they posed for the paparazzi, Lokhande was seen adjusting her heels while Jain patiently waited by her side.

On the professional front, Jain is gearing up for his acting debut, set to appear in the sequel of Shah Rukh Khan’s Fauji. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to act and noted that he felt prepared after gaining some experience in front of the camera. Jain mentioned that while he appreciated having Lokhande's support, he felt a bit anxious without her presence. However, she encouraged him to enjoy the moment and embrace the experience.

Lokhande was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The couple made a stylish statement at the party, both donning black attire. Lokhande wore a chic one-shoulder black dress paired with black heels, while Jain complemented her look with a black kurta and pajama, which featured an elegant anarkali detail.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the couple's appearance at Kapoor’s Diwali bash, with many calling them adorable. One fan expressed their best wishes for the couple, while another highlighted how well they complemented each other. A third fan referred to them as a "power couple."

