Sunny Deol's emotional Instagram post about dad Dharmendra leads to health concerns online

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have been making headlines recently, thanks to their impressive comebacks in the film industry. Sunny Deol returned to the limelight with the blockbuster "Gadar 2," which captivated audiences and reignited his cinematic legacy. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol garnered attention for his compelling portrayal of Abrar Haque in the highly anticipated film "Animal," further solidifying his presence in contemporary cinema.

The Deol brothers share a deep bond with their father, legendary actor Dharmendra, and they often express their love and gratitude for him publicly. This was evident when Sunny Deol took to Instagram on October 27, 2024, to share heartwarming snaps of their father. In the photos, Dharmendra is seen beaming with joy, sporting a checkered shirt and a blue-hued degree, radiating warmth and charm.

However, it was Sunny’s caption that caught the attention of fans, as it expressed his feelings of missing his dad. This heartfelt message resonated with followers, sparking concern and curiosity among them.

Esha Deol and Bobby Deol also chimed in with heartfelt comments, leaving love-filled emojis on Sunny's post, showcasing the family’s close-knit relationship. Their interactions highlight the importance of family in their lives, especially in the often tumultuous world of showbiz.

Talking about the professional front, Sunny Deol is taking part in the shooting for his latest upcoming movie “Jaat” in Hyderabad. After the hit of “Gadar 2”, he has more reasons to keep his audience bewitched with his acting skills. While both siblings face career challenges, their close family relationship remains to be central in their lives for them to prosper in the business. With the Deol family in the limelight, fans are anxiously looking for further developments.

