Ten new shelters, color-coded for crowd management, to welcome Mahakumbh devotees at Prayagraj

In preparation for Maha Kumbh 2025, the Prayagraj Division of Railway NCR, following the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has developed a detailed roadmap for crowd management at railway stations. Construction of passenger shelters, with a capacity to accommodate approximately 25,000 people across Prayagraj’s railway stations, is nearing completion.

To fulfill CM Yogi’s vision of a divine, grand, and renewed Maha Kumbh, the Mela Authority anticipates a turnout of nearly 40 crore devotees. Given the significant influx, approximately 10 crore pilgrims are expected to arrive by train. With such a high volume of passengers expected, Railway NCR is actively preparing to ensure smooth travel and safety for devotees arriving from across the country.

Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, nine railway stations in Prayagraj are gearing up to manage the large number of devotees expected. Railway Prayagraj Division PRO Amit Singh said that the Prayagraj Division has crafted a crowd management plan to handle up to 50,000 passengers per hour.

To aid this, ten shelters for around 25,000 devotees are being set up, with four at Prayagraj Junction, three at Naini Junction, two at Chivki Station, and one at Subedarganj Station. These shelters, originally built for the 2019 Kumbh, are being updated with temporary ticket counters and toilet facilities. An additional shelter is being constructed at Chivki Station.

According to Railway PRO Amit Singh, color-coded shelters will be used to organize passengers based on their destinations. For example, red shelters are for travelers heading to Lucknow and Banaras, green for Kanpur-bound passengers, and yellow for those going toward Satna, Manikpur, and Jhansi.

Each station will have information displays for the color-coded shelters, and announcements will help guide passengers to the right trains. Special shelters are also being arranged for reserved-category passengers.

