Diwali DHAMAKA! JioBharat 4G phone available for Rs 699 with unlimited calls, data and more

Jio is launching a Diwali offer for 2G users with the JioBharat 4G phone at a discounted price of Rs 699. The offer includes a monthly plan for Rs 123 with unlimited calls, 14GB data, and access to entertainment and digital payment services. This makes JioBharat significantly cheaper than other operators, effectively making the phone free after nine months of subscription.

JioBharat customers may choose a bundle that includes unlimited voice calls, 14 GB of internet, and access to more than 455 live TV channels for Rs 123 per month. Additionally, this package provides access to JioCinema highlights, live sports, video programs, and movie premieres. With JioPay, users may now send and receive digital payments—even by scanning QR codes—and receive audible alerts when their payments are received. Additionally, JioChat allows JioBharat users to communicate with friends and family by sharing messages, videos, and images, giving feature phones a smartphone-like experience.

The cost of this offer in comparison to other operators is one of its best features. JioBharat's Rs 123 package is around 40% less expensive than other telecom companies' Rs 199 monthly basic feature phone tariffs. In addition to saving consumers Rs 76 a month, this price ensures that the savings will cover the phone's cost in nine months. In essence, JioBharat phones become "free" for those who maintain a long-term subscription to the Rs 123 plan.

