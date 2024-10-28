Adele, Celine Dion share an emotional reunion on stage in Las Vegas [WATCH]

Adele’s recent concert in Las Vegas became a heartwarming spectacle as she reunited with her idol, Celine Dion, during her ongoing residency at Caesars Palace

Adele's recent performance in her two-year residency at the Colosseum Theater in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, was marked by an emotional reunion with Celine Dion. The two singers, known for their close bond, were visibly moved when they met on Saturday, October 26. During her performance of "When We Were Young," Adele spotted Dion in the audience, leading her to pause and rush over to greet the iconic songstress.

As Adele approached, she became teary-eyed, and the two embraced warmly. Celine, who was accompanied by her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy Angelil, affectionately kissed Adele's hand in response. Their heartfelt interaction prompted cheers from the audience, who were touched by the reunion.

In the aftermath of their emotional encounter, Dion was seen dabbing her eyes with a tissue, comforted by her sons. After a brief conversation, Adele returned to the stage, where she formally introduced Dion to the audience, encouraging everyone to applaud for her. The auditorium erupted in cheers as Celine stood up and waved, basking in the admiration.

As the videos of this poignant moment went viral, fans expressed their love and appreciation for the two artists. Many commented on the purity and emotional depth of their interaction, with one fan remarking on the generational significance of their bond, while another noted how meaningful it must have been for Adele to have such an esteemed singer attend her show.

This reunion was particularly special, as it marked a full-circle moment for the pair. Back in 2018, Adele had been in the audience for Celine's performance at the same venue. At that time, Adele took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, expressing her gratitude for Celine's captivating show and humor, referring to the moment as a highlight of her life.

