Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Vikrant Massey, Sonakshi Sinha and others attend in stylish attires

Bollywood stars, including Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal, Jackky Bhagnani alongside Rakul Preet Singh, and Sonali Bendre, stole the spotlight at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali celebration

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 9:10 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 9:10 AM IST

Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Newly weds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani make stylish entry at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. Suzzane Khan came along with boyfriend Aly Goni

article_image2

Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sonakshi Sinha attended the event in a white anarkali looking gracious along with newly wed husband Zaheer Iqbal

article_image3

Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ankita Lokhande attended Ekta Kapoor's diwali bash in a black thigh-high slit one-shoulder dress. She looked gorgeous

article_image4

Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

'Komolika' aka Urvashi Dholakia attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in an ivory lengenga. The OG vamp of TV looked graceful

article_image5

Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Actor and author Sonali Bendre showcased her festive style flawlessly, standing out in a vibrant, printed kurta matched with dhoti pants and a dupatta. Her braided hairstyle and bold oxidized jewelry added an edgy yet elegant touch to her outfit of the night

article_image6

Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Hina donned a vibrant, embroidered anarkali kurta set for the glitzy Diwali bash, sourced from the designer label Debyani And Co. Her outfit featured a V-neckline, full-length sleeves, a fitted waistline, and a flared skirt adorned with shimmering sequins, colorful patchwork, gold zari detailing, and beaded tassels. She complemented the anarkali with churidar pants and a beige net dupatta, highlighted by an embroidered border with sequins, gold threadwork, and floral designs. Draped elegantly over her shoulder, the dupatta completed her festive look

article_image7

Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani captivated fans with their undeniable chemistry, once again stealing the spotlight at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali celebration. The couple coordinated in stunning shades of blue, with Rakul dazzling in an electric blue saree, paired with a silver embellished blouse and matching handbag. Meanwhile, Jackky complemented her look in a navy blue kurta-pant ensemble layered with a matching half-jacket

article_image8

Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ekta Kapoor, the host aced the night in a dark green attire. Friends from the industry both TV and and movies attended the event

article_image9

Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Suzzane Khan attended the glamorous event with boyfriend Aly Goni. She dressed in a bright pink and gold lehenga as Aly Goni choose black and golden for the night

article_image10

Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Vikrant Massey delighted fans with his Diwali attire, looking effortlessly stylish in a classic white kurta-pajama set, paired with a beige Nehru jacket and brown shoes. The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor was also seen posing with Raashi Khanna at the event

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande dazzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash [WATCH]

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande dazzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash [WATCH]

Thrown away the salary...', Thalapathy Vijay on sacrificing fame for future in politics [WATCH] ATG

'Thrown away the salary...', Thalapathy Vijay on sacrificing fame for future in politics [WATCH]

Salman Khan announces DaBangg Reloaded tour amidst Lawrence Bishnoi threats RTM

Salman Khan announces DaBangg Reloaded tour amidst Lawrence Bishnoi threats

Rakesh Tikait advises Salman Khan to apologize to Bishnoi community, says: 'Pata nahi kab..' NTI

Rakesh Tikait advises Salman Khan to apologise to Bishnoi community, says: 'Pata nahi kab..'

Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast for a cameo in Stree? RTM

Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast for a cameo in Stree?

Recent Stories

football El Clasico: Real Madrid's Vinicius condemns racist abuse targeted at Barcelona stars, says 'punish the guilty' snt

El Clasico: Real Madrid's Vinicius condemns racist abuse targeted at Barcelona stars, says 'punish the guilty'

Suspected terrorists open fire on Army vehicle in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir; massive search operation launched (WATCH) AJR

Suspected terrorists open fire on Army vehicle in Akhnoor, J&K; massive search operation launched (WATCH)

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande dazzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash [WATCH]

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande dazzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash [WATCH]

MP Tejasvi Surya becomes first public representative to complete Ironman race in Goa vkp

MP Tejasvi Surya becomes first public representative to complete Ironman race in Goa

Thalapathy Vijay's address sparks debate: No mention of party members' contributions at event? AJR

Thalapathy Vijay's address sparks debate: No mention of party members' contributions at event?

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon