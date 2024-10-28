Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Vikrant Massey, Sonakshi Sinha and others attend in stylish attires
Bollywood stars, including Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal, Jackky Bhagnani alongside Rakul Preet Singh, and Sonali Bendre, stole the spotlight at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali celebration
Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Newly weds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani make stylish entry at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. Suzzane Khan came along with boyfriend Aly Goni
Sonakshi Sinha attended the event in a white anarkali looking gracious along with newly wed husband Zaheer Iqbal
Ankita Lokhande attended Ekta Kapoor's diwali bash in a black thigh-high slit one-shoulder dress. She looked gorgeous
'Komolika' aka Urvashi Dholakia attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in an ivory lengenga. The OG vamp of TV looked graceful
Actor and author Sonali Bendre showcased her festive style flawlessly, standing out in a vibrant, printed kurta matched with dhoti pants and a dupatta. Her braided hairstyle and bold oxidized jewelry added an edgy yet elegant touch to her outfit of the night
Hina donned a vibrant, embroidered anarkali kurta set for the glitzy Diwali bash, sourced from the designer label Debyani And Co. Her outfit featured a V-neckline, full-length sleeves, a fitted waistline, and a flared skirt adorned with shimmering sequins, colorful patchwork, gold zari detailing, and beaded tassels. She complemented the anarkali with churidar pants and a beige net dupatta, highlighted by an embroidered border with sequins, gold threadwork, and floral designs. Draped elegantly over her shoulder, the dupatta completed her festive look
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani captivated fans with their undeniable chemistry, once again stealing the spotlight at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali celebration. The couple coordinated in stunning shades of blue, with Rakul dazzling in an electric blue saree, paired with a silver embellished blouse and matching handbag. Meanwhile, Jackky complemented her look in a navy blue kurta-pant ensemble layered with a matching half-jacket
Ekta Kapoor, the host aced the night in a dark green attire. Friends from the industry both TV and and movies attended the event
Suzzane Khan attended the glamorous event with boyfriend Aly Goni. She dressed in a bright pink and gold lehenga as Aly Goni choose black and golden for the night
Vikrant Massey delighted fans with his Diwali attire, looking effortlessly stylish in a classic white kurta-pajama set, paired with a beige Nehru jacket and brown shoes. The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor was also seen posing with Raashi Khanna at the event