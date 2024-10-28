Ranji Trophy: Kerala reduced to 117/6; Bengal pacer Ishan Porel takes five-for

Kerala's batting woes continued against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Resuming Day 3 at 51 for 4, Kerala went to lunch at 117 for 6. Jalaj Saxena (29) and Salman Nizar (6) are at the crease. Ishan Porel, with five wickets, starred with the ball for Bengal.

Also read: Rizwan replaces Babar as Pakistan's white ball Captain

Starting Day 3 at 51-4, Kerala's hopes rested on captain Sachin Baby. However, with the score at 78, Porel bowled the skipper, who had scored 12, leaving Kerala in trouble. Soon after, Porel dismissed the resilient Akshay Chandran (31), caught by Wriddhiman Saha, reducing Kerala to 83-6. Jalaj Saxena and Salman Nizar then combined to take Kerala past 100.

With rain washing out the entire first day and two sessions of the second, a substantial first innings total is crucial for Kerala. Bengal, winning the toss, opted to field. Openers Vathsal Govind and Rohan Kunnummal put on 33 before Kerala lost four quick wickets for just five runs, ending Day 2 in a precarious position.

Rohan (23 off 22 balls) was trapped LBW by Porel, while Baba Aparajith returned for a golden duck as he was caught behind by Saha off Porel. Porel then dismissed Vatsal Govind (5), caught by Saha, leaving Kerala reeling. Pradipta Pramanik then removed Aditya Sarwate (5), as Kerala slumped from 33-0 to 38-4.

Also read: Gary Kirsten resigns as Pakistan white-ball coach after 6-month stint amid rift with PCB over selection powers

Latest Videos