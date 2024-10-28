Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai: Superstar greets fans, blows kisses at the D'yavol launch event (WATCH)

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan welcomed fans at the D'yavol launch event in Dubai. Several video clips of the actor during the huge gala have gone viral. Khan was seen dancing with Gauri Khan's mother at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai: Superstar greets fans, blows kisses at the D'yavol launch event (WATCH) RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Dubai launch event for D'yavol, a premium company he co-founded with his son Aryan. While exhibiting the collection's latest designs, SRK, the event's main attraction, greeted spectators with flying kisses and even replicated his signature stance. The AfterDark+ event, which took place at Sky 2.0, provided an outstanding, spectacular nightlife experience.

SRK asked his mother-in-law to join him on an elevated platform and dance. His wife, Gauri Khan, did not appear to attend the gathering.
 

In a viral video, Shah Rukh can be seen clutching his mother-in-law's hand as they dance together. Savita seemed to blush throughout the video. Shah Rukh and Savita were surrounded by intense security. Watch the video below. 

 

Shah Rukh Khan showcased his new collection. Videos and photographs from the Dubai event went viral instantly. In one viral video, SRK is seen blowing kisses to admirers and making his signature posture. In another, he dances to his iconic song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and even performs his famous Jawan dialogue, Paap and Punya.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next action film, King. While previous rumours suggested he would play a don, recent information suggests he may be playing an assassin. While Abhishek Bachchan plays the villain, Suhana Khan also stars. The film's announcement will likely be made on the actor's birthday, November 2. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

You won't believe how much Vijay is charging for his last film 'Thalapathy 69' RTM

Actor Vijay quits films for politics: Shocking final fee for last movie 'Thalapathy 69' revealed

Orry recreates 'ICONIC' Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre paparazzi moment [WATCH] RTM

Orry recreates 'ICONIC' Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre paparazzi moment [WATCH]

Mirzapur movie announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to return for big screen adaptation [WATCH]

Mirzapur movie announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to return for big screen adaptation [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's coffee clash sparks verbal spat [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's coffee clash sparks verbal spat [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market gcw

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience and more

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes RTM

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

These Celebrities will celebrate their first Diwali as parents: Deepika Padukone and more

These Celebrities will celebrate their first Diwali as parents

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon