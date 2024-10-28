Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai: Superstar greets fans, blows kisses at the D'yavol launch event (WATCH)

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan welcomed fans at the D'yavol launch event in Dubai. Several video clips of the actor during the huge gala have gone viral. Khan was seen dancing with Gauri Khan's mother at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Dubai launch event for D'yavol, a premium company he co-founded with his son Aryan. While exhibiting the collection's latest designs, SRK, the event's main attraction, greeted spectators with flying kisses and even replicated his signature stance. The AfterDark+ event, which took place at Sky 2.0, provided an outstanding, spectacular nightlife experience.

SRK asked his mother-in-law to join him on an elevated platform and dance. His wife, Gauri Khan, did not appear to attend the gathering.



In a viral video, Shah Rukh can be seen clutching his mother-in-law's hand as they dance together. Savita seemed to blush throughout the video. Shah Rukh and Savita were surrounded by intense security. Watch the video below.

Shah rukh khan hosts the best parties!!! 😭❤️

partied with my favourite movie star today and my life feels complete! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/JXfihB2Qee — claudz❣️ (@claudz_00) October 27, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan showcased his new collection. Videos and photographs from the Dubai event went viral instantly. In one viral video, SRK is seen blowing kisses to admirers and making his signature posture. In another, he dances to his iconic song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and even performs his famous Jawan dialogue, Paap and Punya.

Moments: Shah Rukh Khan grooving with mother in law Savita Chibber at DYAVOLX Party ♥️ pic.twitter.com/y6nitc3zM4 — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) October 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next action film, King. While previous rumours suggested he would play a don, recent information suggests he may be playing an assassin. While Abhishek Bachchan plays the villain, Suhana Khan also stars. The film's announcement will likely be made on the actor's birthday, November 2.

