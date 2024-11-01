Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video

Virat Kohli, set the Wankhede Stadium abuzz when he couldn't resist the call of a classic as he danced to Bollywood's iconic track, "My Name is Lakhan," from the 1988 film Ram Lakhan, starring Anil Kapoor.

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

It’s never a dull moment when Virat Kohli is on the field. His presence always keep the atmosphere energetic and he never misses any chance to interact with his fans even when on the match field.

Similar scenes unfolded on Friday on the opening day of the third Test between India and New Zealand. Kohli, set the Wankhede Stadium abuzz when he couldn't resist the call of a classic as he danced to Bollywood's iconic track, "My Name is Lakhan," from the 1988 film Ram Lakhan, starring Anil Kapoor.

Kohli’s playful side took center stage as he playfully entertained both his teammates and fans with his spontaneous moves, a delightful moment that quickly took social media by storm.

The viral clip showcased Kohli at his charismatic best, blending the worlds of cricket and Bollywood in an unforgettable way. As the fans’ voices reverberated through the stadium, Kohli broke into the hook step of the iconic dance.

 

 

 

Interestingly, Virat Kohli’s retention by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was confirmed a day prior, securing his place for the next three IPL seasons with an impressive contract valued at Rs 21 crore. This position makes him the joint-second highest-paid retained player for IPL 2025, sharing the rank with Nicholas Pooran from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Leading the retention list, Heinrich Klaasen was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad with an even larger sum of Rs 23 crore.

Also read: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli poised to return as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, claims report; fans excited

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025 retentions why KKR faced Rs 69 crore deduction despite spending only Rs 57 crore Explained snt

IPL 2025 retentions: Why KKR faced Rs 69 crore deduction despite spending only Rs 57 crore | Explained

IPL 2025: RCB breaks silence on Virat Kohli's captaincy return, says 'sorry to disappoint everyone' snt

IPL 2025: RCB breaks silence on Virat Kohli's captaincy return, says 'sorry to disappoint everyone'

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya to continue as Mumbai Indians captain, says 'means the world to me' (WATCH) snt

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya to continue as Mumbai Indians captain, says 'means the world to me' (WATCH)

CSK retains Dhoni for IPL 2025: Fans laud 'Thala' as greatest uncapped player in IPL history, memes explode snt

CSK retains Dhoni for IPL 2025: Fans laud 'Thala' as greatest uncapped player in IPL history, memes explode

IPL 2025: Hitman Rohit Sharma assures fans to bring Mumbai Indians' 'legacy back' after retention (WATCH) snt

IPL 2025: Hitman Rohit Sharma assures fans to bring Mumbai Indians' 'legacy back' after retention (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means shk

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja RBA

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma RBA

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic AJR

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic

Football It's official! Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as head coach until June 2027; to take charge on Nov 11 snt

Manchester United confirm Ruben Amorim as new head coach to replace Erik ten Hag; to take charge on Nov 11

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon