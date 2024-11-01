Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video

Virat Kohli, set the Wankhede Stadium abuzz when he couldn't resist the call of a classic as he danced to Bollywood's iconic track, "My Name is Lakhan," from the 1988 film Ram Lakhan, starring Anil Kapoor.

It’s never a dull moment when Virat Kohli is on the field. His presence always keep the atmosphere energetic and he never misses any chance to interact with his fans even when on the match field.

Similar scenes unfolded on Friday on the opening day of the third Test between India and New Zealand. Kohli, set the Wankhede Stadium abuzz when he couldn't resist the call of a classic as he danced to Bollywood's iconic track, "My Name is Lakhan," from the 1988 film Ram Lakhan, starring Anil Kapoor.

Kohli’s playful side took center stage as he playfully entertained both his teammates and fans with his spontaneous moves, a delightful moment that quickly took social media by storm.

The viral clip showcased Kohli at his charismatic best, blending the worlds of cricket and Bollywood in an unforgettable way. As the fans’ voices reverberated through the stadium, Kohli broke into the hook step of the iconic dance.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli’s retention by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was confirmed a day prior, securing his place for the next three IPL seasons with an impressive contract valued at Rs 21 crore. This position makes him the joint-second highest-paid retained player for IPL 2025, sharing the rank with Nicholas Pooran from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Leading the retention list, Heinrich Klaasen was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad with an even larger sum of Rs 23 crore.

