Vettaiyan OTT release date: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch Rajinikanth's HIT film

Vettaiyan OTT: Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan will be released on the over-the-top (OTT) platform in November. Vettaiyan is an action drama, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film features Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Abhirami, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

Vettaiyan, a film that was only recently released and stars superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, will begin streaming on Prime Video during the first week of their respective months of November. In a recent announcement, the streaming giant stated that the release date will be on November 8. The mega-budget film Vettaiyan was released in cinemas on October 10, and there will be a streaming version of the film accessible on Prime Video in only 28 days.

The streaming giant shared a poster and wrote, "The date is LOCKED and LOADED for Vettaiyan's arrival #VettaiyanOnPrime, November 8 (sic)."

When it was shown in theatres, Vettaiyan received various reactions from viewers and the press. Despite receiving various reviews, a number of cinemas in Tamil Nadu are still showing the film. The film has made more than Rs 200 crore globally.

The high-budget movie will be available in seven different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The trailer:

TJ Gnanavel is the director of the action drama film Vettaiyan at the helm. Among the actors who play significant parts in the movie are Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Abhirami, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The screenplay for the movie was prepared by Gnanavel and B Kiruthika for the film together.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's score, which was financed by Sun Pictures. Philomin Raj, an editor, and SR Kathir, a cinematographer, are both technical team members. 

