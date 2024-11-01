Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, will take place on November 2, 2024. It follows Diwali on October 31 and celebrates Lord Krishna's victory over Indra. The event includes the worship of cow dung, Govardhan mountain, and cows, emphasising the value of nature's offerings.
 

First Published Nov 1, 2024, 6:08 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 6:08 PM IST

Govardhan Puja commemorates Lord Krishna's historical encounter with the rain deity Indra. According to Hindu legend, Indra grew enraged at the people's devotion to Krishna and unleashed torrential rains, causing massive disaster. In response, Lord Krishna raised the Govardhan hill to shield the people from the flood. This remarkable accomplishment shattered Indra's ego and demonstrated the importance of responsibility and duty.

Govardhan Puja 2024 Date and Timings

Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali festivities, followed by Chhoti Diwali, usually held a day before. This year, however, according to Drik Panchang, Chhoti Diwali and Diwali coincided.

  • Govardhan Puja is generally celebrated the day after Diwali; however, it will be held on November 2 this year.
  • The Pratipada Tithi begins at 6:16 PM on November 1 and concludes at 8:21 PM on November 2.
  • The Pratahkala Muhurat for Govardhan Puja is from 6:14 to 8:33 AM.
  • On November 2, the Sayankala Muhurat will occur between 3:33 PM and 5:53 PM.

Govardhan Puja 2024: Rituals

For Govardhan Puja, devotees should begin the day with a holy bath. The major ceremony is making a picture of the Govardhan hill using materials like as cow dung or clay, which is subsequently decorated with flowers and worshipped. As is customary in Annakut, devotees circumambulate the hill and offer food.

During the devotion, devotees sing prayers to honour Lord Krishna's protecting deed and strengthen their connection to nature and its nurturing spirit. The bountiful food prepared and dedicated to the god is then distributed to attendees as prasad, a practice thought to bring wealth, happiness, and health.

Govardhan Puja 2024: The Significance of Annukut Puja

Annakut, which means "mountain of food," is another name for Govardhan Puja. On this day, devotees make a variety of foods, including rice, vegetables, and sweets, to present to Lord Krishna in gratitude for his protection. The food is organised to mimic Govardhan Hill, representing wealth and prosperity.

Following the offering, the food is distributed as prasad, fostering community and dedication. This ceremony commemorates Lord Krishna's protecting function while also encouraging thankfulness for nature's offerings and heavenly favours.

