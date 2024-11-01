Manchester United confirm Ruben Amorim as new head coach to replace Erik ten Hag; to take charge on Nov 11

Manchester United on Friday officially announced the appointment of Rúben Amorim as their new head coach, following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag earlier this week.

Amorim, who arrives from Sporting CP, takes on the role under an initial contract lasting until 2027, with an option to extend for an additional year. He is set to begin his duties at Old Trafford on November 11.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements," the club said in it's statement.

"He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November," Manchester United added.

"Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years," the clubs added.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins," the statement concluded.

The 39-year-old Portuguese coach has garnered a reputation as one of the most promising young managers in football, previously attracting interest from clubs like Liverpool, Barcelona, and West Ham before committing to another season with Sporting CP last summer. However, Amorim has now decided to leave Lisbon to take charge at United, marking a significant new chapter for both the club and his managerial career.

During his four-year tenure with Sporting CP, Amorim led the club to two league titles, breaking the dominance of Benfica and Porto in the Portuguese league. Known for his dynamic 3-4-3 formation, he has cultivated a reputation for adaptable, attacking play—qualities United will hope to leverage as they aim to rebound from a challenging start to the season.

Amorim replaces Ten Hag, who departed after two years with the club following a disappointing beginning to the campaign. United fans and management alike are optimistic that Amorim’s arrival signals a fresh and competitive direction for the team as they push to return to the top tier of English football.

