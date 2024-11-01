Manchester United confirm Ruben Amorim as new head coach to replace Erik ten Hag; to take charge on Nov 11

Manchester United on Friday officially announced the appointment of Rúben Amorim as their new head coach, following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag earlier this week.

Football It's official! Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as head coach until June 2027; to take charge on Nov 11 snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 5:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

Manchester United on Friday officially announced the appointment of Rúben Amorim as their new head coach, following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag earlier this week.

Amorim, who arrives from Sporting CP, takes on the role under an initial contract lasting until 2027, with an option to extend for an additional year. He is set to begin his duties at Old Trafford on November 11.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements," the club said in it's statement.

"He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November," Manchester United added.

"Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years," the clubs added.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins," the statement concluded.

The 39-year-old Portuguese coach has garnered a reputation as one of the most promising young managers in football, previously attracting interest from clubs like Liverpool, Barcelona, and West Ham before committing to another season with Sporting CP last summer. However, Amorim has now decided to leave Lisbon to take charge at United, marking a significant new chapter for both the club and his managerial career.

During his four-year tenure with Sporting CP, Amorim led the club to two league titles, breaking the dominance of Benfica and Porto in the Portuguese league. Known for his dynamic 3-4-3 formation, he has cultivated a reputation for adaptable, attacking play—qualities United will hope to leverage as they aim to rebound from a challenging start to the season.

Amorim replaces Ten Hag, who departed after two years with the club following a disappointing beginning to the campaign. United fans and management alike are optimistic that Amorim’s arrival signals a fresh and competitive direction for the team as they push to return to the top tier of English football.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video shk

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video

IPL 2025 retentions why KKR faced Rs 69 crore deduction despite spending only Rs 57 crore Explained snt

IPL 2025 retentions: Why KKR faced Rs 69 crore deduction despite spending only Rs 57 crore | Explained

IPL 2025: RCB breaks silence on Virat Kohli's captaincy return, says 'sorry to disappoint everyone' snt

IPL 2025: RCB breaks silence on Virat Kohli's captaincy return, says 'sorry to disappoint everyone'

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya to continue as Mumbai Indians captain, says 'means the world to me' (WATCH) snt

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya to continue as Mumbai Indians captain, says 'means the world to me' (WATCH)

CSK retains Dhoni for IPL 2025: Fans laud 'Thala' as greatest uncapped player in IPL history, memes explode snt

CSK retains Dhoni for IPL 2025: Fans laud 'Thala' as greatest uncapped player in IPL history, memes explode

Recent Stories

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means shk

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video shk

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja RBA

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma RBA

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic AJR

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon