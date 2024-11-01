Aishwarya Rai honeymoon story: Actress was SHOCKED when someone called her THIS...

Aishwarya Rai's reaction to being called Mrs. Bachchan for the first time on her honeymoon. The airport incident, her wedding with Abhishek Bachchan, and his proposal story.

Aishwarya Rai turned 51. Born in 1973 in Mangalore, Aishwarya Rai is currently in the limelight. Rumours about her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan are circulating widely on social media. Amidst this, we share an anecdote about Aishwarya Rai from her honeymoon after marrying Abhishek Bachchan. A funny incident at the airport surprised her. Let's find out...

Who Called Aishwarya Rai Mrs. Bachchan?

In a throwback interview, Aishwarya Rai shared an incident after her wedding to Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. She revealed her reaction to being called Mrs. Bachchan for the first time. It happened at the airport while they were heading for their honeymoon. An air hostess addressed her as Mrs. Bachchan from behind, which startled her. She realized she was married and a daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family, a moment that filled her with joy. This happened during their honeymoon trip to Bora Bora.

Abhishek Bachchan's Proposal During Guru's Premiere

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai worked together in the film Guru, which premiered in Toronto. After the premiere, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya on a hotel balcony in New York with a fake diamond ring. Aishwarya accepted immediately. The couple married in April 2007 and have a 12-year-old daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai's Bollywood Career

After winning Miss World, Aishwarya Rai received film offers. She debuted in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar in 1997 and entered Bollywood the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, opposite Bobby Deol. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) catapulted her to stardom. Mohabbatein and Devdas cemented her position as a top actress. Her look and style in Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 2 stunned everyone, and the film was a blockbuster. Aishwarya Rai was last seen in both parts of Ponniyin Selvan and currently has no film offers.

Aishwarya Rai's Filmography

Aishwarya Rai has worked in Bollywood and South Indian films, including Taal, Mela, Josh, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Dil Ka Rishta, Raincoat, Shabd, Bunty Aur Babli, Jodhaa Akbar, Sarkar Raj, Action Replayy, Guzaarish, Jazbaa, Sarbjit, and Fanney Khan.

