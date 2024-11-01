Aishwarya Rai honeymoon story: Actress was SHOCKED when someone called her THIS...

Aishwarya Rai's reaction to being called Mrs. Bachchan for the first time on her honeymoon. The airport incident, her wedding with Abhishek Bachchan, and his proposal story.

Aishwarya Rai honeymoon story: Actress was SHOCKED when someone called her THIS... RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai turned 51. Born in 1973 in Mangalore, Aishwarya Rai is currently in the limelight. Rumours about her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan are circulating widely on social media. Amidst this, we share an anecdote about Aishwarya Rai from her honeymoon after marrying Abhishek Bachchan. A funny incident at the airport surprised her. Let's find out...

Who Called Aishwarya Rai Mrs. Bachchan?

In a throwback interview, Aishwarya Rai shared an incident after her wedding to Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. She revealed her reaction to being called Mrs. Bachchan for the first time. It happened at the airport while they were heading for their honeymoon. An air hostess addressed her as Mrs. Bachchan from behind, which startled her. She realized she was married and a daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family, a moment that filled her with joy. This happened during their honeymoon trip to Bora Bora.

Abhishek Bachchan's Proposal During Guru's Premiere

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai worked together in the film Guru, which premiered in Toronto. After the premiere, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya on a hotel balcony in New York with a fake diamond ring. Aishwarya accepted immediately. The couple married in April 2007 and have a 12-year-old daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai's Bollywood Career

After winning Miss World, Aishwarya Rai received film offers. She debuted in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar in 1997 and entered Bollywood the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, opposite Bobby Deol. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) catapulted her to stardom. Mohabbatein and Devdas cemented her position as a top actress. Her look and style in Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 2 stunned everyone, and the film was a blockbuster. Aishwarya Rai was last seen in both parts of Ponniyin Selvan and currently has no film offers.

Aishwarya Rai's Filmography

Aishwarya Rai has worked in Bollywood and South Indian films, including Taal, Mela, Josh, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Dil Ka Rishta, Raincoat, Shabd, Bunty Aur Babli, Jodhaa Akbar, Sarkar Raj, Action Replayy, Guzaarish, Jazbaa, Sarbjit, and Fanney Khan.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mission Chulbul Singham: Salman Khan joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe RBA

Mission Chulbul Singham: Salman Khan joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun are jailed; get authority over ration RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun are jailed; get authority over ration

Suresh Gopi promises revival of AMMA as organization holds first event since Hema panel report row dmn

Suresh Gopi promises revival of AMMA as organization holds first event since Hema panel report row

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 REVIEW: Is Kartik Aaryan-Vidya Balan's film a blockbuster? Read audience reactions RBA

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 REVIEW: Is Kartik Aaryan-Vidya Balan's film a blockbuster? Read audience reactions

Singham Again REVIEW: Fans react to Ajay Devgns' action movie and Salman Khan's cameo RBA

Singham Again REVIEW: Fans react to Ajay Devgns' action movie and Salman Khan's cameo

Recent Stories

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving vkp

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs AJR

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

ISRO launches India's first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life shk

ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon