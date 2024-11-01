Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means

The WORD “brat” has taken on a whole new meaning, winning Collins Dictionary's Word of the Year 2024, thanks to British singer Charli XCX and a cultural shift embracing confidence, boldness, and authenticity.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 6:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

The WORD “brat” has taken on a whole new meaning, winning Collins Dictionary's Word of the Year 2024, thanks to British singer Charli XCX and a cultural shift embracing confidence, boldness, and authenticity. Originally a playful insult for unruly kids, “brat” now symbolizes a “confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude,” Collins announced on Friday.

The reimagining of "brat" stems from pop sensation Charli XCX’s sixth album, which not only conquered the UK charts but also ignited the “brat summer” trend—a spirited aesthetic that rapidly captivated her fans and beyond. Collins described it as “a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally.”

Here's a list of words that were shortlisted for Collins Dictionary’s 2024 word of the year:

Charlotte Emma Aitchison (32), better known as Charli XCX has embraced the term, describing a “brat” as a spirited person who might make mistakes but celebrates life regardless.

"Kamala IS brat," Charli proclaimed in a bold tweet last July, sparking a wave of enthusiasm that saw US Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign adopt the term with gusto. Harris’s campaign leaned into the “brat” label, revamping her branding with a lime-green photo reminiscent of Charli’s album cover and featuring the artist’s hit track “365” in TikTok campaign content.

The cross-cultural allure of the “brat” ethos has given it a global momentum, with Collins noting it’s “more than a hugely successful album” but rather “a way of life” that bridges divides and captivates people across cultures.

