Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun are jailed; get authority over ration

Vivian Dsena has jailed Shrutika Arjun and Rajat Dalal in the Bigg Boss 18 house. However, their time behind the bars will also come with a lot of perks.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 is becoming more intriguing by the day. With a new notion of a 'Time god' added into the program this year, both the participants and the viewers have been on a roller coaster of twists and turns.

In yesterday's episode, Vivian Dsena, who was paired against Karan Veer Mehra in a quest to become the new time god, was proclaimed the new time god this week.

As soon as Madhubala was named the new time god, Bigg Boss ordered him to choose two competitors for jail, stating that Vivian would be put to the test. The actor was spotted talking to a few competitors and sharing their perspectives. However, in the end of it all, he chose to send Shrutika and Rajat to prison. While Rajat stated his dread of being in jail, noting that he had experienced it in real life, Vivian, steadfast in his intention to imprison both Rajat and Shrutika, did so because he nominated them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@rajat_9629)

However, the couple will also be seen enjoying the benefits of being behind bars. Rajat and Shrutika, like all other prison inmates, would be granted charge of the house's ration. As a consequence, the two will decide how much ration will be distributed. And it appears that this may cause a lot of friction in the house, since there are obviously two factions on the program.

