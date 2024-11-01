Mission Chulbul Singham: Salman Khan joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Salman Khan has officially joined Rohit Shetty's cop world with a cameo in Singham. Again, he is reprising his character as Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg. The film's post-credits sequence introduced the following installment, Mission Chulbul Singham. 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

A long time ago, it was revealed that Salman Khan would appear in a cameo role in Singham Again. What the audience who went to see the movie in cinemas today discovered, on the other hand, was that Salman Khan would now be officially a member of Rohit Shetty's cop world. Khan would return to the character of Chulbul Pandey, the police officer he played in Dabangg.

In Singham Again, the sequence after the credits roll is where Salman Khan, as Chulbul Pandey, enters and joins forces with Ajay Devgn's character, Singham. Furthermore, he disclosed the name of the subsequent instalment in the police procedural universe, Mission Chulbul Singham. 

The most thrilling factor is that the public will get the opportunity to watch Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan together on film. In addition, fans may anticipate seeing them, as well as Akshay Kumar, in a single frame. Shetty habitually brings in other police officers as cameos in the films he directs.

Today marks the day when Singham Again premiered in theatres. The first of November 2. In the film directed by Rohit Shetty, new actors were added. Arjun Kapoor played the role of the adversary, Deepika Padukone represented Lady Singham, and Tiger Shroff played ACP Satya. There was a competition at the box office between it and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 

