WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic

Is the deadly disease tuberculosis increasing again after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? A warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) has raised these concerns.

WHO warning on Tuberculosis

Is tuberculosis increasing again after COVID-19? The WHO warning raises concerns. The WHO recently reported that over 4 million people were diagnosed with tuberculosis last year, raising concerns.

Affected by Tuberculosis

According to the WHO report, global efforts to eradicate the disease faced challenges due to the coronavirus. The WHO reported that tuberculosis deaths in 2023 surpassed even those from the coronavirus.

Tuberculosis death toll

According to the latest report, over 1.25 million people died from tuberculosis last year. After the COVID-19 pandemic, tuberculosis is the leading cause of death from infectious diseases.

Surpassing HIV deaths

Tuberculosis deaths in 2023 surpassed HIV deaths, nearly double the number. According to the WHO, tuberculosis is increasing in Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Western Pacific region, including India and China.

WHO Chief's message

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement that tuberculosis infections are increasing, causing many deaths and illnesses, but detection and treatment are readily available.

Tuberculosis is increasing

The organization reported 40,000 deaths last year, most of which were due to lack of treatment. Tuberculosis is caused by airborne bacteria that mostly attack the lungs. About a quarter of the world's population is thought to have tuberculosis, but only 5-10% show symptoms.

