Actor Trisha Krishnan visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, offering prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. She was seen in traditional attire and greeted fans. The temple has recently seen visits from several other celebrities.

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Friday visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The actress was seen at the temple premises early in the morning, where she had darshan and sought blessings. Dressed in traditional attire, she greeted paparazzi waiting outside and also posed for pictures with fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of her.

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The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

A Hub for Celebrity Devotees

Recent weeks have also seen several celebrity visits to the shrine.Earlier, actors Vivek Oberoi and Shamita Shetty were seen at the temple. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia had also visited recently in traditional attire. Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi had also offered prayers at the shrine. Earlier, former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and current Indian badminton player Srikanth Kidambi visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati district. On April 3, actor Shriya Saran visited the temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, offering prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in a traditional and spiritual appearance.