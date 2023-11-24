Trisha Krishnan cites a famous quote in response to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology; read details

In the aftermath of Mansoor Ali Khan's derogatory remarks, Trisha replies to his apology with a well-known quote. Khan issued the apology earlier this morning.

Trisha has finally responded to the apology issued by Mansoor Ali Khan. Taking to her X account on Friday afternoon, the actress expressed that she has chosen to forgive Khan. In her post, she quoted the adage, "To err is human, to forgive is divine🙏🏻"

This response from Trisha comes in the wake of Mansoor Ali Khan issuing a statement earlier in the day, where he sought forgiveness from Trisha. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a part of Khan's statement on his X handle, highlighting the plea directed towards Trisha, "My co-actress Trisha, please forgive me!"

Mansoor Ali Khan was booked under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) and Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) after making insensitive and derogatory remarks about Trisha.

The controversy arose when a viral video showcased Mansoor Ali Khan making inappropriate comments in Tamil about Trisha. He mentioned his expectations of a bedroom scene with Trisha, saying “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir.”

Later Trisha responding to his comments emphasized her strong condemnation and stated her resolve to avoid sharing screen space with someone like him in the future, asserting that individuals like him bring a "bad name to mankind."

