Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya to debut in Anl Arasu's 'Phoenix'; pooja ceremony photos out

Surya, Vijay Sethupathi's son, has been a kid actor and will now debut as a hero in stunt director Anl Arasu's forthcoming film, 'Phoenix. The film's pooja ceremony took held today, November 24, in Chennai. 'Phoenix' is also Anl Arasu's directorial debut. According to speculations, 'Phoenix' is expected to be a blockbuster action film.

He began his career as a kid actor, appearing in films such as 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' and 'Sindhubaadh'. While briefly appearing in 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,' he had a full-fledged role in 'Sindhubaadh,' sharing screen space with his father, Vijay Sethupathi.

Surya Sethupathi is now ready to expand his wings even more. He will portray the hero in 'Phoenix,' directed by Anl Arasu. Photos from the puja ritual were circulated on the internet.

Who is Surya Sethupathi?

Surya Sethupathi made his film debut as a child artist in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, playing the younger version of his father, Vijay Sethupathi. He will now play the lead in Phoenix, directed by Anl Arasu. Aside from that, he is collaborating with his father, Vijay Sethupathi, in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 2. Surya is supposed to have a crucial part in the film. He also works on the Disney Plus + Hotstar online series Nadu Centre. According to reports, the boy had significant combat, dance, and acting instruction before starting his acting career.

About Phoenix:

'Phoenix' is directed by Rajalakshmi Arasakumar and produced by Brave Man Pictures. The film's technical team includes composer Sam CS, cinematographer Velraj, and editor Praveen KL. Today, November 24, filming began.

Meanwhile, Surya Sethupathi will appear in Vetri Maaran's next film 'Viduthalai 2' as a cameo.