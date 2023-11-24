Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya to debut in Anl Arasu's 'Phoenix'; pooja ceremony photos out

    Phoenix: Surya, Vijay Sethupathi's son, will make his acting debut in stunt director Anl Arasu's film. The film's pooja ceremony took place today, November 24, in Chennai. According to information, Phoenix is considered to be a mass action entertainer.

    Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya to debut in Anl Arasu's 'Phoenix'; pooja ceremony photos out RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Surya, Vijay Sethupathi's son, has been a kid actor and will now debut as a hero in stunt director Anl Arasu's forthcoming film, 'Phoenix. The film's pooja ceremony took held today, November 24, in Chennai. 'Phoenix' is also Anl Arasu's directorial debut. According to speculations, 'Phoenix' is expected to be a blockbuster action film.

    He began his career as a kid actor, appearing in films such as 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' and 'Sindhubaadh'. While briefly appearing in 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,' he had a full-fledged role in 'Sindhubaadh,' sharing screen space with his father, Vijay Sethupathi.

    Also Read: Adrishya Jalakangal Review: Is Tovino Thomas' movie worth watching? Read

    Surya Sethupathi is now ready to expand his wings even more. He will portray the hero in 'Phoenix,' directed by Anl Arasu. Photos from the puja ritual were circulated on the internet.

    Here are some photos:

    Who is Surya Sethupathi?
    Surya Sethupathi made his film debut as a child artist in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, playing the younger version of his father, Vijay Sethupathi. He will now play the lead in Phoenix, directed by Anl Arasu. Aside from that, he is collaborating with his father, Vijay Sethupathi, in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 2. Surya is supposed to have a crucial part in the film. He also works on the Disney Plus + Hotstar online series Nadu Centre. According to reports, the boy had significant combat, dance, and acting instruction before starting his acting career.

    Also Read: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he has his daughter's name 'Raha' inked on his shoulders

    About Phoenix:
    'Phoenix' is directed by Rajalakshmi Arasakumar and produced by Brave Man Pictures. The film's technical team includes composer Sam CS, cinematographer Velraj, and editor Praveen KL. Today, November 24, filming began.

    Meanwhile, Surya Sethupathi will appear in Vetri Maaran's next film 'Viduthalai 2' as a cameo.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All Living Things Environmental Film Festival: Alia Bhatt aims to bring sustainability, storytelling together RKK

    All Living Things Environmental Film Festival: Alia Bhatt aims to bring sustainability, storytelling together

    Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel forcefully grabs and kisses Isha Malviya on national TV leaving netizens shocked RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel forcefully grabs and kisses Isha Malviya on national TV leaving netizens shocked

    Bigg Boss 17: Orry to enter Salman Khan's show as wildcard entry, shares pictures from the sets RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Orry to enter Salman Khan's show as wildcard entry, shares pictures from the sets

    'Animal' box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer expected to break 'Jawan', 'Tiger 3' records? Read RKK

    'Animal' box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer expected to break 'Jawan', 'Tiger 3' records? Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora says, there are mostly 'children' on the show; calls it injustice SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora says, there are mostly 'children' on the show; calls it injustice

    Recent Stories

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: Rescuers complete reassembling auger machine; Operation to resume soon AJR

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: Rescuers complete reassembling auger machine; Op to resume soon

    Maharani Review: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko shines in comedy entertainer; Read rkn

    Maharani Review: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko shines in comedy entertainer; Read

    All Living Things Environmental Film Festival: Alia Bhatt aims to bring sustainability, storytelling together RKK

    All Living Things Environmental Film Festival: Alia Bhatt aims to bring sustainability, storytelling together

    Google Pay to charge convenience fee on mobile recharges Here is what we know gcw

    Google Pay to charge convenience fee on mobile recharges? Here's what we know

    Euler Network Raises $3M to Rattle Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

    Euler Network Raises $3M to Rattle Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

    Recent Videos

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon