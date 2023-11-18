Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan kisses Emran Hashmi in public, leaving Katrina Kaif laughing; check this video

    Tiger 3's cast recently celebrated the film's success with the press. During the memorable event, Salman, Katrina, and Emraan Hashmi spoke about the film and entertained the audience. Everyone was shocked when Salman Khan kissed Emran Hashmi on stage.
     

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan kisses Emran Hashmi in public, leaving Katrina Kaif laughing; check this video RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif, now creates theatre waves. In just six days, the film has earned more than Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office, with profits set to rise further this weekend. The actors of Tiger 3 recently toasted the success of the film with the press.

    Salman, Katrina, and Imran spoke about the film and thrilled the crowd during the special occasion. What surprised everyone was Salman Khan kissing Emran Hashmi on stage. The video has already become popular on social media, and netizens love the togetherness.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif's exclusive insights: Zoya's strength in potential showdown with Rubai

    It all started when Salman mentioned that romance is unavoidable if Katrina is in the film. For the uninitiated, Katrina reprises her role as Zoya in Tiger 3, while Salman Khan plays his intelligence agent. During the event, Salman stated.

    "Increase the amount of action you can do, increase the amount of romance you can do, so that the family can go and see it. Now that Katrina is in this picture, there is definitely some romance with Zoya.' 

    Salman also joked that there would have been a kissing moment for Imran's character 'Aatish' if he hadn't been a villain.

    Then, suddenly, Salman Khan grabbed Emraan Hashmi's hand and kissed him. Salman's quip made everyone laugh, and the photos are now going viral on social media. Katrina, who was standing behind the actor, couldn't stop giggling. Salman and Katrina lit up the stage with their dance to 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' at the occasion.

    Also Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 200 Cr mark; read details

    View the video here:

    It is worth noting that Tiger 3 is the third edition in the famous action spy franchise directed by Manish Sharma. It is grossing a record-breaking amount at the box office. At the global box office, the film has lately reached the Rs 200 crore club.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Face of the Faceless: Vincy Aloshious starrer narrates the true-based story of Sister Rani Maria rkn

    The Face of the Faceless: Vincy Aloshious starrer narrates real-life story of Sister Rani Maria

    Shruti Haasan opens up about relationship, marriage plans with Santanu Hazarika; Read more ATG

    Shruti Haasan opens up about relationship, marriage plans with Santanu Hazarika; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya get cosy during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving fans SHOCKED (Watch) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya get cosy during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving fans SHOCKED (Watch

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal to skip appearing with Katrina Kaif, set to come with Kiara Advani? Read ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal to skip appearing with Katrina Kaif, set to come with Kiara Advani? Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan scolds contestants and expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan expresses his disappointment with Ankita, Isha Malviya, Mannara and Munnawar

    Recent Stories

    The Face of the Faceless: Vincy Aloshious starrer narrates the true-based story of Sister Rani Maria rkn

    The Face of the Faceless: Vincy Aloshious starrer narrates real-life story of Sister Rani Maria

    Authorities step up vigil after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt World Cup final in Ahmedabad

    Authorities step up vigil after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt World Cup final in Ahmedabad

    Explained Why Vijayashanti quit BJP to rejoin the Congress

    Explained: Why Vijayashanti quit BJP to rejoin the Congress

    Shruti Haasan opens up about relationship, marriage plans with Santanu Hazarika; Read more ATG

    Shruti Haasan opens up about relationship, marriage plans with Santanu Hazarika; Read more

    Kerala: Two police officers suspended for torturing 17-year-old at station rkn

    Kerala: Two police officers suspended for torturing 17-year-old at station

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon