Tiger 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 200 Cr mark; read details

Tiger 3 opened at the box office with Rs 44.50 crore on November 12. The film became the highest Diwali opening for Salman Khan and the superstar’s highest opening ever. Salman also shared that he is overwhelmed with the response to his film.

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has dominated headlines and the box office since its premiere. In India, the film has officially reached the Rs 200 crore club. Tiger 3 grossed Rs 13.44 crore in India on Friday (November 17), according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film has officially reached the Rs 200 crore club in India.

On November 12, Tiger 3 grossed Rs 44.50 crore at the movie office. The film not only became Salman Khan's biggest Diwali opening, but also the superstar's highest opening ever. The film then collected Rs 59.25 crore on its second day, followed by Rs 44 crore on day three and Rs 21 crore on day four. On day five, it earned Rs 18.50 crore.

Salman Khan is 'delighted' with Tiger 3's success.

Salman Khan has stated that he is overwhelmed by the reception of Tiger 3 from the audience. “I’m delighted with the response from the audience and fans for Tiger 3! They have given the film a brilliant start and I’m happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story. Tiger is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide,” he said.

Emraan Hashmi also spoke about Tiger 3's popularity on Thursday, saying he is 'thrilled' with the outpouring of affection. "I'm overjoyed with the response to Tiger 3 and how people have praised my performance." We've gotten off to a great start, and I expect the picture will amuse viewers all around the world. I jumped at the chance to portray an anti-hero, and what could be better than going toe-to-toe with our country's biggest action star, Salman Khan? "I'm overjoyed that people enjoyed our showdown; it's great validation for me," he remarked.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of Yash Raj Films' original espionage franchise. Maneesh Sharma is in charge of the direction. Along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Tiger and Zoya, the film also features Emraan Hashmi as the adversary, as well as Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat. Shah Rukh Khan also appeared in the film in an action-packed cameo. On November 12, Tiger 3 was released in cinemas.