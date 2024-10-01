THIS actor reveals SHOCKING sex encounter with 55-year-old maid when he was just 14-years-old

Bollywood is not just about movies; it's also a world of gossip and controversies. With fame comes scrutiny, and few actors manage to stay away from the negative limelight. Scandals involving bankruptcy, affairs, family feuds, and even legal troubles are common. A wrong move can place a celebrity under the harsh lens of social media and the press. Despite this constant attention, some secrets of Bollywood stars remain guarded, which is why biographies of top celebrities often draw significant interest. Yet, these life stories are rarely as glamorous as they seem on screen. One such biography revealed details about an actor's controversial experiences at the age of 14.

In 2009, a biography of a celebrated Bollywood actor grabbed headlines for reasons that had little to do with his work in films. It was his wife’s biography of him that brought him into the limelight in a controversial way, revealing that he had had sexual encounters with two of his maids when he was just 14 years old.

The actor in question was Om Puri, known for his roles in major films such as Aakrosh, Gandhi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mirch Masala, Chachi 420, and Awaara Pagal Deewana. His biography, titled Unlikely Hero: The Story of Om Puri, was written by his wife, Nandita Puri, and published in 2009. The book disclosed that Om Puri had sexual relationships with two maids, one of whom was 55 years old. This revelation led to a massive controversy. Om Puri reportedly expressed his discontent and disagreement with the level of personal detail shared in the book. He questioned whether an 14-year-old could be blamed for such an incident or if it was the fault of the older woman involved.

ALSO READ: Govinda issues FIRST reaction after being accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver; Read on

After the release of the book, Om Puri and Nandita Puri faced a lot of public scrutiny, and they eventually parted ways in 2013. Later, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nandita addressed whether Om Puri had been upset with her for making such personal aspects of his life public. She stated that Om Puri wasn't specifically upset with her but was affected by how this particular episode overshadowed the rest of his life story, which focused on his career, childhood, and struggles. Nandita also mentioned that Om Puri had been open about sharing the incident, stating that his son should know the truth.

Om Puri passed away in 2017 at the age of 66. His career remains celebrated, but the controversy surrounding his biography serves as a reminder of the complexities behind the public personas of celebrities.

Latest Videos