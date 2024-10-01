Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh touches mother's feet to seek blessings, viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

    Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Amar Preet Singh took over as the Chief of Air Staff on Monday as the incumbent Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari retired from service after a three-year stint in the top post.

    New IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh touches mother's feet to seek blessings, viral video wins hearts (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    In a touching moment, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the newly appointed Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), sought the blessings of his mother at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Tuesday. A video of the incident, where Singh is seen touching his mother's feet in a gesture of respect and gratitude, has gone viral.

    Users online have praised the gesture by AP Singh calling it "culture of Indians".

    A user commented, "Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, India's new Chief of Air Staff, took his mother's blessings this morning—a true reflection of the deep-rooted culture and values we Indians hold close. Respect, tradition, and service to the nation, all in one gesture!"

    "Such a beautiful moment! It truly highlights the deep-rooted respect and love for family in Indian culture. A reminder of the values that ground us, even in high positions," another user wrote.

     

     

    Air Chief Marshal Singh officially assumed charge as the IAF Chief on Monday, succeeding Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, who retired after leading the force for three years. Singh, an accomplished fighter pilot with over 5,000 hours of flying experience, previously served as the Vice Chief of the IAF.

    An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, ACM Singh was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the IAF on December 21, 1984. He is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM Vijayan's office claims Malappuram remark 'misinterpreted', seeks rectification from newspaper dmn

    Kerala CM Vijayan's office claims Malappuram remark 'misinterpreted', seeks rectification from newspaper

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally to mark 92nd anniversary of IAF anr

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally to mark 92nd anniversary of IAF

    Pune auto-rickshaw driver attacks car, abuses & tries to hit man; SHOCKING road rage caught on camera (WATCH) shk

    Pune auto-rickshaw driver attacks car, abuses & tries to hit man; SHOCKING road rage caught on camera (WATCH)

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire while lighting ceremonial lamp in Palakkad anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire while lighting ceremonial lamp in Palakkad

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka dmn

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea seeking transfer of trial to Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Kerala CM Vijayan's office claims Malappuram remark 'misinterpreted', seeks rectification from newspaper dmn

    Kerala CM Vijayan's office claims Malappuram remark 'misinterpreted', seeks rectification from newspaper

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally to mark 92nd anniversary of IAF anr

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally to mark 92nd anniversary of IAF

    cricket India clean sweep series against Bangladesh with 7-wicket win in Kanpur Test; solidify top spot in WTC table scr

    India clean sweep series against Bangladesh with 7-wicket win in Kanpur Test; solidify top spot in WTC table

    Dhanraj Achar unexpected entry in Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 vkp

    Dhanraj Achar's unexpected entry in Bigg Boss Kannada season 11

    Catastrophe in Thailand: Bus fire kills over 20 students; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH) AJR

    Catastrophe in Thailand: Bus fire kills over 20 students; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon