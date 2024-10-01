New IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh touches mother's feet to seek blessings, viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Amar Preet Singh took over as the Chief of Air Staff on Monday as the incumbent Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari retired from service after a three-year stint in the top post.

In a touching moment, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the newly appointed Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), sought the blessings of his mother at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Tuesday. A video of the incident, where Singh is seen touching his mother's feet in a gesture of respect and gratitude, has gone viral.

Users online have praised the gesture by AP Singh calling it "culture of Indians".

A user commented, "Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, India's new Chief of Air Staff, took his mother's blessings this morning—a true reflection of the deep-rooted culture and values we Indians hold close. Respect, tradition, and service to the nation, all in one gesture!"

"Such a beautiful moment! It truly highlights the deep-rooted respect and love for family in Indian culture. A reminder of the values that ground us, even in high positions," another user wrote.

Air Chief Marshal Singh officially assumed charge as the IAF Chief on Monday, succeeding Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, who retired after leading the force for three years. Singh, an accomplished fighter pilot with over 5,000 hours of flying experience, previously served as the Vice Chief of the IAF.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, ACM Singh was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the IAF on December 21, 1984. He is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

