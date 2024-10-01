Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood actor Ajay Kumar Shah found dead in Ganga river; read details

    Bollywood actor Ajay Kumar Shah tragically drowned in the Ganges River. He was visiting his village, Ara, for a religious ritual and his slippers were found on the riverbank. Police are investigating the incident.

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Ajay Kumar Shah has died after drowning in the Ganges River. The actor, who lived in Mumbai, was visiting his village, Ara. Ajay Kumar had gone to bathe in the Ganges for a religious ritual. During this time, he drowned in the river. It is being told that the actor's body was taken out in front of the police who reached the spot.

    The deceased actor Ajay Kumar had worked in many Bollywood films. Ajay Kumar played important roles in films like Heyy Babyy, Khatta Meetha, Chupke Chupke, and Bhag Bhag. Along with acting, Ajay Kumar also ran an acting school in Mumbai. Through this school, Ajay Kumar showed the way to many budding artists.

    56-year-old Ajay Kumar Shah was visiting his home in Ara when he suddenly went missing two days ago. When the family started searching, Ajay Kumar's slippers were found on the banks of the Ganges River. On suspicion, a search was conducted in the river, and the body of Ajay Kumar Shah was recovered. Ajay Kumar Shah's family lives in the Tari area. Ajay Kumar was unmarried and is survived by two brothers, Arun Shah and Rajkumar Shah, and a sister, Babita Devi.

    When the slippers were found on the riverbank, Ajay Kumar Shah's family informed the Ara Nagar police station. After this, the NDRF team conducted a search operation in the Ganges River in the presence of the police, and the body of Ajay Kumar Shah was recovered. The news of Ajay Kumar's death shocked his close ones and his disciples. Giving information, the police said that one should be very careful while bathing in the river.

